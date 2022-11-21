The Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer has teased what he wants in his future girlfriend after his broken engagement to Gabby Windey.

Erich, 29, conducted a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Stories while driving to New Jersey to spend Thanksgiving with his sister this week, Us Weekly reported.

Erich, attempting to stay entertained during the ride, was reportedly asked on Friday what he looks for in a significant other.

"Back scratchies!" Erich joked.

Erich wrote "back scratchies" across a selfie in which he was curling his fingers to show off his nails. He was also wearing a purple hoodie under a black leather jacket.

Erich didn't provide any real must-haves or dealbreakers, but he's probably still trying to get over his ex-fiance.

Erich proposed marriage to Gabby on The Bachelorette's Season 19 finale, which aired on ABC in late September.

But the pair announced their breakup earlier this month, less than two months after Gabby and Erich's engagement was made public.

News that Gabby had broken up with Erich and the couple's relationship was over began circulating in early November.

Gabby broke her silence on the split and stated on Dancing with the Stars' semifinals episode on November 14 that she and Erich "weren't each other's best match," nor were they "in step" or "in sync" in terms of their goals and approaches to life.

Erich explained on Instagram Stories the very next day how he couldn't put his finger on one thing that went wrong with his relationship. He said that he and the ICU nurse simply aren't each other's person.

Gabby then opened up to Us about how her split from Erich "was hard."

"Ultimately, I'm just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall -- being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it's just kind of trying to move forward," Gabby said.

And Gabby has been moving forward by focusing on Dancing with the Stars, which has been "therapeutic" for her.

Gabby will compete in Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 finale for the mirrorball trophy on Monday night at 8PM ET/PT on Disney+.

