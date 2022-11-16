Earlier this month, E! News reported multiple sources claiming Gabby had dumped Erich and the pair's relationship was over less, and then People confirmed the report on November 4.
Neither Gabby or Erich released a statement at the time, but Gabby has since claimed she and Erich "weren't each other's best match" and they weren't "in sync" in terms of their common goals and different approaches to life.
It sounds like Erich has a new job or has been working on a new career opportunity.
On the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, Gabby and Val performed a "flawless" waltz, and then Dancing with the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro asked the ICU nurse if it's been hard to compete on such an intense show while she's also dealing with a broken heart.
"Yeah, absolutely [it's been tough]. There's so many factors, just in being able to stay present at practice and be able to give your all," Gabby explained.
"So when you're going through stress in your outside life, it's hard to come and stay present. But Val makes it easy. He's been such a good friend and such a good partner, and honestly, I have everyone's support. So, thank you."
"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," a source told E! News on November 4 of Gabby and Erich. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."
On October 31, Fox News asked Gabby about her relationship status after she performed with Val on "Halloween Night."
Gabby explained of her then-relationship with her The Bachelorette winner, "Yeah, life is just really busy for the both of us right now."
"So I understand [fans'] concern," Gabby noted, "but we're just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."
That same night, Erich urged fans to vote for Gabby to advance on Dancing with the Stars via Instagram Stories, writing, "She keeps on crushin it."
Gabby has made it known her stint on Dancing with the Stars is very important to her, but Erich only sat in the ballroom for a couple of Season 31 performance shows after their engagement was made public in late September.
Gabby also hasn't posted a photo with Erich on Instagram since October 12, and eagle-eyed fans spotted Gabby without her engagement ring during two earlier weeks of Dancing with the Stars rehearsal packages and performances.
But following Gabby's sexy rumba on Dancing with the Stars' October 24 episode, Gabby insisted to Us that Erich was being "so supportive," adding, "He understands this is a performance and we have a goal."
Erich popped the question to Gabby at the end of The Bachelorette 19 although voicing days earlier how he'd rather just date the former NFL cheerleader in the real world for a while before getting engaged.
Erich also sent Amanda an apology text message right after he got engaged to Gabby and filming ending in July.
Erich acknowledged on After the Final Rose that he had taken "the cowardly way" out of that relationship because instead of a brutal dumping, he went on The Bachelorette, knowing Amanda wasn't The One and he "couldn't see a future" with her.
Gabby, for her part, admitted on After the Final Rose that Erich had acted like "an assh-le" to Amanda and led her on.
"When he told me, I'm like, 'Honestly, I'd be pissed too if I was her. I'd probably run to spoiler accounts trying to ruin your life too,'" Gabby admitted.
"But yeah, I was like, 'It's not [about] text messages and this or that, it's your character and how you treated her.' But, you know, it was all before the show and you move on."
Gabby said Erich had been good to her as well as honest about his past, and so she attempted to excuse Erich's mistakes by saying, "Boys are dumb."
As for why Erich reached out to Amanda again months after she had dumped him for going onThe Bachelorette, Gabby explained, "I think it was his 'Hail Mary' to try and get her to not release the texts and to just end the relationship amicably."
She added, "I think his intentions were just to save his own ass."
In addition, a high school yearbook photo of Erich in blackface surfaced and offended fans while The Bachelorette was airing. Erich released a statement September 8 on his Instagram account, apologizing for his "ignorant" and "insensitive" actions as a teenager.
Erich admitted his behavior was "damaging" and he felt "deeply ashamed." He said he'll always regret the offense and believes accountability is only the first step of making a change.
But Gabby, who was engaged to Erich when the photo resurfaced, ultimately addressed the scandal in an interview with People.
"With his yearbook photo, I found out with the rest of the world, and I was incredibly shocked," Gabby told the magazine in late September.
"[I] just really had to process my thoughts and feelings," Gabby said, "and it made me really think about those scenarios independently and then think about how we can grow as a couple and learn from this."
Gabby admitted she was "pretty much devastated and shocked after seeing that."