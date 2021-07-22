'The Bachelorette' virgin Mike Planeta: I've slipped up and had oral sex before, I'm a "flawed" and "rotten dude"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2021
The Bachelorette eliminee Mike Planeta has revealed that while he's a virgin who's saving himself for marriage, he's "slipped up" more than once and had oral sex.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I want to make this perfectly clear: I am not some perfect little, like, you know, Golden Boy. Dude, I am a very flawed human being. Like, I am extremely flawed," Mike, 31, said on Tuesday's episode of the "Talking It Out" podcast hosted by The Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.
"I've said this and I've talked with Katie about this. I'm very open about this, like, I may not have had, like, sex, sex, but I've slipped up and I've had oral sex."
Mike explained, "For me, that was one of the moments where, like, the two times I did slip up and do those things, those were things that taught me actually the significance of why I actually was putting sex on such a pedestal."
Mike apparently learned that sex "is a bonding thing" and "a connection thing" that should not be taken lightly in a relationship.
"It can mask a lot of issues if you're not communicating and talking about a lot of these things," he said.
In addition to abstaining from sex, Mike revealed on the podcast that he also lives a very health-conscious life in which he doesn't eat badly or drink alcohol and coffee.
But Mike insisted he's "not a saint" and he has "all of these desires." He even went as far as to say he's "a rotten dude" because he's very competitive and tends to be flirtatious.
"I never want to be the guy who hurts a girl, and so for me, I had to be extremely careful with how I was because I am such a connection guy," Mike said.
Mike added, "I just want to make it perfectly clear how, like, naturally selfish of a human I am outside of my faith, and that's why I cling so hard to it."
Mike clarified how he's actually "a rule breaker" in life rather than "a rule follower" and so he needs to set boundaries in stone for himself in order to not fall off the right path.
Katie sent the 31-year-old gym owner from San Diego, CA, home during their first one-on-one date of the season when she was in the process of determining her Final 4 bachelors for hometown dates.
Katie admitted to Mike that while she would have loved to continue dating him and getting to know him better, she had developed stronger connections with other men.
But Mike's virginity didn't appear to play a role in Katie's decision since Mike actually refers to himself as "sex positive."
"I know this is a really weird thing to say because I'm waiting until marriage, but like, I'm an extremely sexual dude. It's just, I have to kind of confine that in ways, like, for me until I get married, until it's, like, in the right context," Mike explained.
Mike pointed out how there is such "a stigma" about people who want to remain virgins until marriage.
"When people think of somebody waiting, right, they think like, 'prude' or 'Oh, they're not interested in sex and don't want to have these things.' But it's like, no, I have all these urges -- probably times 10, right? And these are urges that I fight every single day, but it's not about me," Mike shared.
Mike said it's about his future wife and wanting to make her feel totally cherished, respected and honored.
Mike credited his faith in God for providing him with the discipline necessary to wait until marriage, even though it's been "extremely tough" to stay on the course.