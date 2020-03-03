"Today heaven gained an angel," Tyler captioned an Instagram photo on Monday that showed three hands -- presumably belonging to Tyler and his two brothers -- holding their mother's hand in the hospital.
"We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on."
Tyler then requested two things from fans while his family mourns this seemingly unexpected and tragic family loss.
"While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support," Tyler concluded, along with a red-heart emoji.
Andrea, who worked as a real estate agent in Florida, died after being taken to the hospital on Thursday, February 27, Us Weekly reported.
Tyler first indicated his mother was going through a health crisis that same day on social media.
"Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency," The Bachelorette alum wrote on Twitter and Instagram at the time, explaining why he'd be missing out on a Good Morning America appearance he had been looking forward to.
The actual cause of Andrea's death has yet to be reported.
But a source told Us, "Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn't feel real. His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered."
TMZ obtained photos of Tyler looking somber and distraught sitting at a table in the Brass Ring Pub restaurant on Sunday in Florida.
Tyler appeared to be dining with a group of loved ones, and at one point, he reportedly buried his face into the palm of his hand.
Tyler has been very open about his tight relationship with his parents and brothers ever since starring on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year.
Tyler brought Hannah Brown to his hometown in Florida and gushed about the love he had for his parents. At the time, however, his father Jeff Cameron had been the one with health issues.
Tyler's reunion with his father Jeff Cameron -- who apparently "almost died" -- was an emotional one on the show. Tyler said he helped his mother a lot when Jeff was in the hospital and the former general contractor took over many of the responsibilities of his dad's business.
Once Tyler found fame, he moved away from his parents to New York City, where his modeling career apparently took off.
Andrea reportedly always served as Tyler's biggest cheerleader and supporter.
In October 2019, Tyler shared a photo of the pair and wrote that he was looking forward to being reunited soon.
"Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you," Tyler captioned a sweet photo of them smiling. "See you soon."
Andrea also flew out to New York in November 2019 to watch her son cross the finish line in the New York City marathon.
In addition, Tyler brought his mother as his date to the People's Choice Awards late last year.
Tyler announced in January he'll be serving as the host of Barkitecture, a new short-form video series about building elaborate dog houses that will be available on the new mobile streaming service Quibi, which will provide users with "quick bites" of content and entertainment and be launched on April 6.
Each episode will feature Tyler and his co-host, Brooklyn-based interior designer Delia Kenza, working with different dog owners to build customized, luxury houses for their pets.
As far as Tyler's dating life goes, he was most recently linked to Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and supermodel Gigi Hadid before that.
Tyler finished as the runner-up on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette when she chose to accept a marriage proposal from aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt instead.
But after Hannah and Jed split, the former beauty queen asked Tyler out on a date during the reunion special for The Bachelorette, which aired in late July 2019.
Hannah and Tyler's potential for reconciliation, however, ended shortly after they spent one night together in Los Angeles in early September and then Tyler moved on with Gigi.