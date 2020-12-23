Tayshia Adams got engaged to contestant Zac Clark on the season finale of The Bachelorette Season 16.

Adams, 30, chose Clark, 36, over Ivan Hall and Ben Smith who returned to the finale on Tuesday after being eliminated.

"I know that I told you that I love you, but it's more than that. It's this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe and you have truly just made me believe that there doesn't need to be flaws. And that I deserve a love with a man that won't run away," Adams said to Clark.

Clark then proposed to Adams by getting down on one knee, which she accepted.

"I'm going to choose you right now, I'm going to choose you tomorrow morning, I'm going to choose you next week and next year. I'm going to choose you forever because I love you," Clark said before pulling out the engagement ring.

Adams became the new Bachelorette for Season 16 after original Bachelorette Clare Crawley became engaged to contestant Dale Moss early in the season.