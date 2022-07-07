Given the two leading ladies didn't have 32 men apiece, fans have been wondering if Gabby and Rachel crushed on the same standout guys or potentially fought over the same catch.
"I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from [Clayton Echard]'s season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first," Gabby toldPeople in a joint interview with Rachel.
"We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus, a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it."
On Clayton's The Bachelor season, which wrapped in March, the ladies were strung along as Clayton professed his love to all of his Final 3 women, which also included Susie Evans.
Following a roller coaster of decision-making, Clayton finally determined that he loved Susie "the most" and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and so he sent home both Gabby and Rachel in a brutal joint dumping session after they both met his family.
While The Bachelor creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss has insisted the women were not at odds and they supported each other throughout the whole process as best friends, it's hard to believe Gabby and Rachel weren't drawn to any of the same guys.
"We're human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn't figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything."
And Rachel pointed out how honesty and transparency with her co-star were key throughout the season.
"I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication," Rachel said. "And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing."
Former The Bachelor star Nick Viall recently claimed to have heard the scoop from production, revealing that The Bachelorette will have a Bachelor in Paradise-feel to it this year.
"If it doesn't work out, like if, let's say Gabby was like, feeling it with 'Frank.' 'Frank' could be like, 'Rachel, sup?'" Nick explained on his "The Viall Files" podcast.
"There's a little bit of like, options, right? And the thing about Paradise, what makes it different is people have options."
And in late June, The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer revealed that Gabby and Rachel faced some "unexpected" challenges and had some "raw" and "serious" conversations while dating the same group of men.
Rachel and the nurse, however, apparently feel pretty positive and content with how they navigated their respective searches for love.
"I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it's just an amazing life experience together," Gabby said.
And Rachel agreed, "I think we're both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We're both just really happy."
Gabby promised fans that despite her no-drama approach with the pilot, The Bachelorette's nineteenth season -- premiering Monday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC -- is "going to be a crazy ride."
When announcing the women's suitors in a live TikTok event last month, Jesse insisted this The Bachelorette season will be "unlike anything" viewers have "ever seen before."
ABC featured two Bachelorettes in one season only once before, but Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were forced to face off against each other for a solo The Bachelorette role on Night 1 of the show back when Season 11 aired in 2016.
After only several hours of getting to know Kaitlyn and Britt, the men voted for the woman they'd like to continue dating, and Kaitlyn ended up starring on the season with more votes. Britt, who had already competed against Kaitlyn for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth edition, was sent home immediately.