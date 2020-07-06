'The Bachelorette' star Trista Rehn: Dear Lord, please give Ryan Sutter and I the strength to survive my 'The Greatest Seasons' episode!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/06/2020
The Bachelorette's first star ever, Trista Rehn, is apparently nervous and anxious to take a trip down memory lane and watch a recap of her The Bachelor and The Bacheloretteseasons on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on ABC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trista took to Instagram twice in the last several days to share with fans how she's feeling about having to relive the first seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, even though her The Bachelorette edition ended with her happily engaged to now-husband Ryan Sutter.
"For all of you who have asked for @abcnetwork to re-air our season of @bacheloretteabc, tonight, your wish is being granted!!!" Trista wrote Monday on Instagram.
"Please just ignore the massive amount of turtlenecks, oversized suits, bucket hats, baby talk, and orange hair, and focus instead on the love story that I'm excited to share with the world again!" Trista wrote Monday on Instagram.
"But before I go get my house ready for girls night, please comment below with your favorite memory from the first Bachelor, Bachelorette, or our wedding and then tune in at 8/7 central! #thebachelorettegoat #thebachelorgoat #thebachelor #thebachelorette," she added.
But on Friday, Trista posted a long note to fans that suggested she was feeling uneasy about watching the highs and lows of The Bachelorette Season 1 back, probably since nearly two decades have passed since she starred on the show in 2003.
"Dear Lord, please give me and @ryansutter the strength to survive Monday when they re-air the first @bachelorabc, my season of @bacheloretteabc, and our wedding," Trista wrote at the time.
"Please give me the sense of humor to laugh at my voice and my fashion sense, the ability to spread love when the haters come out of the woodwork, the grace to forgive myself (again) for any regrets or mistakes I made, and the intelligence to remember that it all worked out and I'm one lucky wife and mom."
Trista added, "That about sums it up. Now, who's gonna take a walk down memory lane with me and reminisce about the path I took to get to that final rose ceremony and the beautiful life Ryan and I have created?! #thebachelorgoat #thebachelorette #thebachelor #whatajourney #grateful."
Trista received so much love and support from fellowThe Bachelorette and The Bachelor alums.
"Cannot wait. You will get ALL LOVE. Also who did your hair? Beautiful. Haha," The BacheloretteSeason 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on Trista's Friday post.
"No haters here...you're the best!!" wrote Olivia Caridi, who competed for Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor's sixteenth season.
Monday night's July 6 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! will focus on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette's inaugural seasons at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
While Trista's season will take up about half of the three-hour episode, Alex Michel's season, which premiered in 2002 and featured Trista competing as one of Alex's bachelorettes, will also be recapped in the other half.
In addition, The Greatest Seasons episode will also feature footage from Trista & Ryan's Wedding, a three-episode special which featured Trista and Ryan's wedding and aired on ABC in late 2003.
Trista was a pediatric physical therapist and professional basketball team dancer from Miami, FL, when she first appeared on The Bachelor.
She finished as the runner-up behind Amanda Marsh on Alex's The Bachelor edition before starring as the franchise's first-ever Bachelorette.
"Relive the first Rose Ceremony, the first kiss, the first 'steal,' the first limo arrival, the first hot tub, the first helicopter and the first proposal," ABC teased in a press release for the next episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!.
Trista, a former Dancing with the Stars and Fear Factor contestant, changed her last name from Rehn to Sutter when she married Ryan in December 2003.
Trista & Ryan's Wedding's two-hour finale -- which featured the couple's wedding ceremony and reception at the Lodge in Rancho Mirage resort in Palm Springs, CA -- drew over 17 million viewers when it aired on ABC on December 10, 2003.