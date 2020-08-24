'The Bachelorette' star Tayshia Adams spotted filming at Season 16 resort for the first time
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/24/2020
The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has been spotted filming at the Palm Springs resort that is serving as Season 16's filming location for the first time.
The U.K.'s Daily Mailobtained nearly a dozen photos of Tayshia, who appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor starring Colton Underwood as well as Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, at La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, CA, late last week.
A source previously told Life & Style that Clare even "refused to come out of her room" at one point to film.
An insider had told Us Weekly that The Bachelorette producers were therefore left "scrambling" and "frantic" over how to proceed with the show once Clare opted to end her The Bachelorette journey early.
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her taking over Clare's role was posted on Reddit and then Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
Entertainment Tonight subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).
What remains to be seen is whether more men will be brought to the resort to date Tayshia, giving her a full roster of The Bachelorette suitors, or if she will only have Clare's remaining men to choose from.
Us previously reported the production team began tracking down some of the 42 potential suitors -- who were announced in July as a revised list of candidates -- to come back and film for Tayshia.
"Because of quarantine, it's not as simple as just starting over," a source recently told People.
"Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia's suitors."
Clare and/or Tayshia's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.
While it appears Clare and Dale fell in love in only 12 days of filming, multiple sources claim their love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in July.
"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access earlier this month. "Never happened. Fake news."
"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.
"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."
Tayshia, a 29-year-old phlebotomist from Orange County, CA, was widely reported to be a frontrunner to star on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year, but the position ultimately went to Hannah Brown.
Tayshia therefore appeared on last year's edition of Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with John Paul Jones but dumped him before the season concluded. While the couple briefly reconciled and began dating in the real world after leaving Paradise, Tayshia and John Paul ultimately split in October 2019.
Just days before Clare was announced as The Bachelorette's Season 16 leading lady, Tayshia admitted to ET that she would be "ready" for the gig.
"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," Tayshia shared in late February. "I am ready for love!"