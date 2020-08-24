The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has been spotted filming at the Palm Springs resort that is serving as Season 16's filming location for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT
The U.K.'s Daily Mail obtained nearly a dozen photos of Tayshia, who appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor starring Colton Underwood as well as Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, at La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, CA, late last week.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Tayshia looked beautiful in a turquoise bikini with a white sarong around her waist and white sandals. She had her hair in natural waves and was wearing a microphone on her bra strap.

In one photo, Tayshia was standing and talking to three members of The Bachelorette production, and she looked ready to film footage for the show.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the crew members is a hairstylist for The Bachelorette and another is a makeup artist for the show.

Tayshia has clearly taken over on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season for Clare Crawley, who began filming Season 16 in mid-July but reportedly quit production 12 days in because she had "already fallen in love" with one of her bachelors, Dale Moss, a 31-year-old model and former college basketball and football player.

A source previously told Life & Style that Clare even "refused to come out of her room" at one point to film.

An insider had told Us Weekly that The Bachelorette producers were therefore left "scrambling" and "frantic" over how to proceed with the show once Clare opted to end her The Bachelorette journey early.

Tayshia was therefore brought to The Bachelorette set as Clare's replacement.

News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her taking over Clare's role was posted on Reddit and then Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

Entertainment Tonight subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).

What remains to be seen is whether more men will be brought to the resort to date Tayshia, giving her a full roster of The Bachelorette suitors, or if she will only have Clare's remaining men to choose from.

Us previously reported the production team began tracking down some of the 42 potential suitors -- who were announced in July as a revised list of candidates -- to come back and film for Tayshia.

"Because of quarantine, it's not as simple as just starting over," a source recently told People.

"Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia's suitors."

Clare and/or Tayshia's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.

Although Tayshia has taken over for Clare on Season 16, Clare was photographed several times appearing to film The Bachelorette with host Chris Harrison at La Quinta Resort and Club earlier this month.

Reports have swirled Clare is still being "kept" at The Bachelorette resort while Tayshia films and Dale, whom Clare is reportedly engaged to, is elsewhere. Dale was spotted hanging out in his hometown of Brandon, SD, in early August.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
While it appears Clare and Dale fell in love in only 12 days of filming, multiple sources claim their love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in July.

After The Bachelorette announced its initial cast of 32 potential bachelors and then filming of Season 16 was postponed in March due to COVID-19, Clare admitted she googled some of the original cast, which included Dale.

And according to Us, Dale made a move on Clare during the four-month hiatus leading up to the start of The Bachelorette production last month.

Dale "contacted her before the show and they really hit it off," a source told Us. "They would DM a bunch and then started FaceTiming and things moved quickly.

People recently reported similar findings, revealing that one of Clare's potential bachelors "found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking" earlier this year.

"By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance," an insider explained to People.

"It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Clare's best friend, The Bachelor alum Michelle Money, however, has denied Clare communicated with Dale prior to filming The Bachelorette.

"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access earlier this month. "Never happened. Fake news."

"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.

"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."

Tayshia, a 29-year-old phlebotomist from Orange County, CA, was widely reported to be a frontrunner to star on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year, but the position ultimately went to Hannah Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tayshia therefore appeared on last year's edition of Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with John Paul Jones but dumped him before the season concluded. While the couple briefly reconciled and began dating in the real world after leaving Paradise, Tayshia and John Paul ultimately split in October 2019.

Just days before Clare was announced as The Bachelorette's Season 16 leading lady, Tayshia admitted to ET that she would be "ready" for the gig.

"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," Tayshia shared in late February. "I am ready for love!"

The Bachelorette's new season was supposed to begin production in March and premiere on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of the coronavirus pandemic had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 16
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 16 NEWS