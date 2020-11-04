Tayshia revealed she got separated from her husband of about two years, Josh Bourelle, in August 2017 and then got divorced in April 2018 before she began filming The Bachelor in September of that year. (Colton's season of The Bachelor aired on ABC in early 2019).
"People heard I had just gotten divorced, and they were like, 'You just got divorced like three months ago, so you're not ready," Tayshia recalled on the October 22 episode of her Click Bait podcast with Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile.
"And I was like, 'Actually, I've been separated for practically over a year now and that relationship has been gone for a long time. So just because I got a divorce or just split up does not mean that relationship was not over long ago."
Tayshia noted, however, "You should try to work it out and do everything you possibly can."
"When things were getting really bad, we were like, 'Okay, we need to go see a counselor,'" Tayshia said. "Actually, that was my doing, because I knew I needed to do absolutely everything in order to know that was the end of the road."
She added, "Because in my mind, divorce isn't a thing. You know what I mean? Marriage is forever. So I kicked and screamed and made sure we did marriage counseling, and at that point, you kind of walk through some things and you try as hard as you can, but you can't force someone to love you."
Tayshia apparently felt she was putting all of her time and energy into saving her marriage without much effort from Josh, who she married in February 2016 after four years of dating.
"So you've got to go your own separate way," Tayshia said.
Since Tayshia felt she had done everything possible she could, she was ready to move on and date someone new on The Bachelor's 23rd season.
"That's why I was so happy and content to go look for love when I went on The Bachelor because I knew I did everything. That was a chapter closed," Tayshia shared. "It's a very different scenario when there's still, like, open doors."
"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," Tayshia shared in late February. "I am ready for love!"
ADVERTISEMENT
News Tayshia will be co-starring on The Bachelorette's currently-airing sixteenth season first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Reality Steve spoiler blogger Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
ET subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia was the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love would also be featured on the show this fall.
Tayshia was subsequently spotted and photographed taping the show in a sexy bikini at The Bachelorette resort, La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA.
Reports swirled this past summer Tayshia stepped in for Clare on The Bachelorette after Clare fell in love with bachelor Dale Moss and decided to quit the show 12 days into filming. (Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, however, reported producers forced Clare out and she didn't quit, which Harrison has since denied).
In late September, Harrison all but gave away Tayshia will starring on Season 16 this year.
"She's not not the Bachelorette," Harrison joked with ET at the time.
The Bachelorette then released a preview clip of the next episode airing Thursday, November 5 on its Instagram page of Harrison announcing to Clare's remaining group of men another woman is on her way to date them since they had been "cheated" out of love with Clare.