After ABC announced her The Bachelorette casting in September 2025, Taylor admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" that she and Dakota hooked up again post-split -- and their relationship apparently never truly ended.
But Taylor toldEntertainment Weekly on Tuesday, March 17 that she and Dakota have "no contact right now."
Taylor -- who shares son, Ever True, 23 months, with Dakota -- said she "took action about a few weeks ago" and now the exes have a "third party" to handle "pick-up, drop-offs, communication" amid the ongoing domestic violence investigation.
"It always hard because there are still feelings there," he continued, "and there's something about -- obviously you have a kid now, right? It is so crazy when you have a kid with someone. I mean, talk about feeling very much, like, soul-tied to them."
Dakota also acknowledged that his co-parenting situation with Taylor was healthy at the time.
"Right now, we have [the kids] 60/40," Dakota said, before clarifying that Taylor had them 60 percent of the time.
Dakota also noted that he "still has a lot of love" for Taylor's family, including her mother Liann May, who has slammed Dakota in media interviews last year.
"I don't know [if they have love for me]. They might hate me. I'm not sure," Dakota said.
Liann claimed during an October appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that Taylor and Dakota still loved each other and he'd sabotage her The Bachelorette season if given an opening.