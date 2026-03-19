The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul has revealed where she stands with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, after they both made domestic violence allegations against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT
According to Taylor, 31, she and Dakota, 32, broke up in late 2024, although she didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

After ABC announced her The Bachelorette casting in September 2025, Taylor admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" that she and Dakota hooked up again post-split -- and their relationship apparently never truly ended.

But Taylor told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, March 17 that she and Dakota have "no contact right now."

Taylor -- who shares son, Ever True, 23 months, with Dakota -- said she "took action about a few weeks ago" and now the exes have a "third party" to handle "pick-up, drop-offs, communication" amid the ongoing domestic violence investigation.

News broke on Monday, March 16 that Taylor and Dakota recently got into a domestic assault dispute that led to Hulu pausing production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

A source told People earlier this week that there is "some pretty serious stuff happening" and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives won't resume filming "until that resolves."

Taylor's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars have also reportedly distanced themselves from Taylor and no longer want to be associated with her.

Taylor -- who also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- explained how using a third party to coordinate the exes' time with their kids is "the best case, honestly."

"Because clearly it's just not to a point of us getting along, so I wanted to take the best action I could," she said.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

The influencer and MomTok creator explained that, for "the sake" of her son, she never intended to "bring anything to the public eye" and or "make it a big deal."

During a March 17 press event for Taylor's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Taylor admitted to Extra that she and Dakota "absolutely" had "an addictive cycle" but that is no longer the case.

And Taylor told People she has "no regrets" about filming The Bachelorette, which is slated to premiere on Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

"It was like the best thing I could have done," Taylor noted. "I think it was like the best thing and something I've never done before, so I have no regrets."

And in the face of backlash and negativity surrounding the latest headlines, Taylor insisted to Us Weekly that she is "a good mother."

"That is something I will always stand my ground on. I believe that I am a good mother and I have always treated my kids very well," Taylor noted.

"So the headlines that are out right now are very hard to see because that's not the truth of it. I have always treated my children with respect and I've never touched them. So it's been really hard."

Dakota, for his part, opened up about his relationship with Taylor during a January appearance on "The Rub Down" show.

When asked how he and Taylor were doing at the time, Dakota replied, "Better, actually."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"It always hard because there are still feelings there," he continued, "and there's something about -- obviously you have a kid now, right? It is so crazy when you have a kid with someone. I mean, talk about feeling very much, like, soul-tied to them."

Dakota also acknowledged that his co-parenting situation with Taylor was healthy at the time.

"Right now, we have [the kids] 60/40," Dakota said, before clarifying that Taylor had them 60 percent of the time.

Dakota also noted that he "still has a lot of love" for Taylor's family, including her mother Liann May, who has slammed Dakota in media interviews last year.

"I don't know [if they have love for me]. They might hate me. I'm not sure," Dakota said.

Liann claimed during an October appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that Taylor and Dakota still loved each other and he'd sabotage her The Bachelorette season if given an opening.

Dakota also revealed at the time that he was dating someone new and just wanted Taylor to be happy.

Click here to read spoilers about Taylor's upcoming The Bachelorette season.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 22
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 22 NEWS