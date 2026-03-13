Taylor, a 31-year-old mother of three kids, has already amassed more than seven million followers across her social media accounts after creating the #MomTok sensation, and she also stars on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered its fourth season on March 12.
Given Taylor has also been through a divorce as well as a highly-publicized breakup with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, many fans have been questioning her motivation for taking on The Bachelorette role.
"I don't really care," Taylor toldUs Weekly in a new cover-story interview.
Taylor, who wrapped filming The Bachelorette late last year, continued, "I didn't have to do this... There was no other reason for me to do this other than I wanted to get outside of Utah and the toxicity that I'm in and venture off and really do something for myself."
Taylor insisted starring on The Bachelorette wasn't about skyrocketing her fame, gaining more followers, or even getting engaged again.
"That is why I was there. And anyone that doesn't want to believe that, that's their own issue."
Taylor is known for being unapologetically herself, sharing her mistakes and the messy parts of her life.
Taylor often opens up about her mental health, and she's a huge advocate of being one's authentic and genuine self.
After ABC selected Taylor to star on The Bachelorette's 22nd season in September 2025, the network described her as "raw" in her storytelling, which provides fans with "comedic, heartwarming and bitingly-honest content."
"[Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor," ABC said. "With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life's chaos and own their story."
But Taylor's casting has also been met with backlash, as she's not ABC's typical cookie-cutter Bachelorette.
Taylor was famously wrapped up in a soft-swinging scandal with her ex-husband Tate Paul in which she admitted to breaking the couple's rules by being more intimate with a man in their Mormon social circle.
Following Taylor's May 2022 divorce from Tate -- with whom she shares daughter, Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5 -- she began dating Dakota.
Taylor publicly confirmed her romance with Dakota in July 2022, and then in 2023, she was arrested for assault and other charges stemming from a fight with him.
Taylor and Dakota eventually welcomed son Ever True in March 2024, but they broke up before the end of that year.
Taylor didn't publicly confirm her split from Dakota until early 2025; however, she admitted on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she hooked up with Dakota following their split.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' third season showed Dakota and Taylor contemplating a reconciliation last year, but allegations Dakota had sexted Taylor's family friend ruined any chance of that happening.