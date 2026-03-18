News broke on Monday, March 16 that Taylor and Dakota -- with whom she shares son, Ever True, 23 months -- recently got into a domestic assault dispute that resulted in Hulu pausing production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
"Taylor has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off," a source told People earlier this week.
A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department told the magazine that both Taylor and Dakota made allegations against each other and "contact was made" with the two parties in late February, prompting a "domestic assault investigation" that is still ongoing.
Given Taylor is promoting her new season of The Bachelorette, she acknowledged "it's been a heavy time" to see these headlines in the media.
"The Bachelorette being released [is] supposed to be a really exciting time," she said of her season's Sunday, March 22 premiere date on ABC.
"I'm a person that will always speak my truth and that's what I'm known for, and so when the time is right, I will be [doing that]. But right now, I'm just trying to be in the present moment and focus on this."
Taylor -- who also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- insisted, however, that her "kids come first" and her thoughts are with them.
Taylor said she initially decided to sign on for The Bachelorette because she was watching her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars pursue their passions and accept new opportunities, such as Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck competing on Dancing with the Stars last year.
"I looked at that and I was like, you know, 'They can do it and they have kids and they are going out and chasing their dreams, why can't I?'" Taylor recalled.
"So for me, dating as a mom of three is extremely difficult, so I get to go out, get away from my toxic cycle here in Utah, go date and then also have my kids come out and visit me. That to me seemed like why not, right?"
Before Taylor's GMA interview aired on ABC, she spoke toPeople on March 17 at a press preview forThe Bachelorette in New York City about how she's been struggling.
"Honestly, just like, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time," Taylor said.
"Just the timing is hard, and it's a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I've experienced, I've never enjoyed fully, so this is another one... it's extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today."
Taylor reiterated how her messy personal life being splashed across media stories is "just heavy."
"It's a heavy time, and it's unfortunate," she continued.
"I'm struggling for sure, but also at the same time, I feel like if I don't show up, then I'm just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we've worked on and something super exciting that's coming."
ADVERTISEMENT
She added, "I just feel like it was the right thing to do... show up even though it's hard."
In 2023, Taylor was taken into custody following a fight with Dakota in which she had allegedly thrown furniture at him and accidentally struck one of her children with a barstool.
Taylor was reportedly booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
The influencer and MomTok creator pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault. In exchange, the other four charges were dropped and Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal. After honoring the terms of her plea deal, the aggravated assault charge was also dismissed.
"I will say, I've been here before and I got through it and shared my story," she said on GMA. "So I'm hoping that I can do that again."
A source told People earlier this week that there is "some pretty serious stuff happening" regarding Taylor's past, and "until that resolves," cameras are not rolling for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
An insider close to the cast told the magazine that members of MomTok are distancing themselves from Taylor in light of the recent domestic violence allegations and do not want to be associated with her.
Taylor revealed on GMA that she doesn't know how long production will be put on pause.
Taylor and Dakota broke up in late 2024, although Taylor didn't publicly confirm their split until early 2025.
After Taylor was announced asThe Bachelorette star for Season 22 in September 2025, she admitted to Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she and Dakota hooked up again post-split.