02/23/2026



Taylor Frankie Paul's cast of 22 bachelors has officially been unveiled.ABC has announced the identities of the 22 men who will compete for Taylor's heart when 's 22nd season premieres with a two-hour episode on Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT and next day on Hulu.Taylor, who also stars on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, will be shown dating men ages 28 through 43.The bachelors include a cowboy, a mechanical engineer, a singer and songwriter, and multiple professional athletes.Taylor, 31, decided to star on after going through two difficult breakups in the public eye.The mother of three children -- with "two baby daddies," as she likes to joke -- married Tate Paul in 2016, and they welcomed two kids together: daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.Taylor had admitted to violating the rules of the couple's soft-swinging arrangement by becoming more intimate with another man in their #MomTok friend group, which led to their separation and eventual divorce in May 2022.Taylor then dated Dakota Mortensen for more than two years. She and Dakota welcomed a son, Ever True, in March 2024.ABC had announced Taylor as 's Season 22 star in September 2025, before viewers were able to watch her relationship with Dakota implode and come to an end on Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.Taylor and Dakota appeared to split in late 2024, although Taylor didn't confirm their breakup until early 2025.The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- which will premiere its fourth season in March 2026 -- showed Dakota and Taylor contemplating a reconciliation last year.But allegations Dakota had sexted Taylor's family friend ruined any chance of that happening. Taylor also accused a former friend of sleeping with Dakota in late October.Dakota threw shade at Taylor following her casting, but he recently revealed he's dating someone new and wants Taylor to be happy Taylor has captivated millions of people "with her raw, unapologetic storytelling," which ABC described as "comedic, heartwarming and bitingly-honest content.""[Taylor] shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor," ABC said. "With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life's chaos and own their story."Click on thelink below to meet the 22 bachelors who will be competing on 's 22nd season!

