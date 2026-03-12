'The Bachelorette' star Taylor Frankie Paul addresses speculation she's pregnant
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/12/2026
The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul has addressed speculation she was pregnant while filming the show.
In a teaser for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' fourth season, which premiered March 12 on Hulu, Taylor is caught in bed with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen shortly before leaving to film The Bachelorette's 22nd season.
"It's always hard because there are still feelings there," he continued, "and there's something about -- obviously you have a kid now, right? It is so crazy when you have a kid with someone."
Taylor, for her part, discussed co-parenting with Dakota in May 2025.
"We've obviously come a long way to navigate [co-parenting]," Taylor told Us at the time.
"It's different from my first husband because there's obviously a friendship there. We adjusted. Whereas [with] Dakota, everything's fresh. It's something that we necessarily didn't want to do but needed to separate."
Taylor recently shared that she's open to having more kids and becoming a stepmother as well.