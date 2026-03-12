The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul has addressed speculation she was pregnant while filming the show.

ADVERTISEMENT
In a teaser for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' fourth season, which premiered March 12 on Hulu, Taylor is caught in bed with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen shortly before leaving to film The Bachelorette's 22nd season.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The teaser also shows Jessi Ngatikaura asking a couple of friends of Taylor, "Is she going to be a pregnant Bachelorette?!"

Taylor, however, set the record straight in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

"Do I look pregnant?" Taylor, 31, quipped.

"Just look at me and make your observation there. That's all I've got to say."

Considering Taylor is very physically fit and hasn't posted any recent photos on social media suggesting she has a baby bump, it appears she is not expecting a baby.

Taylor is already a mom to three kids, and she often cracks jokes about having two "baby daddies."

The #MomTok creator welcomed daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with her ex-husband Tate Paul, and she also shares son Ever True, 2, with Dakota.

Taylor admitted that "being away from home" while filming The Bachelorette late last year "was very hard" for her.

"My kids were able to come visit and I saw them, but... I'm a homebody. That's how I recharge," the Utah native explained.

"I'm not big on traveling, so that was also out of my comfort zone. But it was the best thing at the same time because when you go out of your comfort zone, you grow and you learn."

She added, "But it was a lot more difficult than I thought it was going to be."

Taylor revealed that her oldest child has some idea of what's going on in her love life.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

"Yes, it was the cutest thing. I shared little notes that my daughter wrote and she was like, 'I am hoping you find your person, your man, your husband,'" Taylor shared with the magazine.

"She was very, very aware and cute. My other two are too young. I missed them a lot, and there were definitely some breaking points."

But Taylor explained that she knew she "had to be present" during her The Bachelorette journey and take it very seriously.

"[I said to myself], 'I came here to do this. This is temporary. Let's keep going,'" Taylor recalled.

Taylor was famously wrapped up in a soft-swinging scandal with Tate in which she had admitted to breaking the couple's rules by being more intimate with a man in their Mormon social circle.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shortly after Taylor and Tate got a divorce in May 2022, Taylor began dating Dakota.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship that came to an end in late 2024, although Taylor didn't publicly confirm their breakup until early 2025.

ABC had announced Taylor as The Bachelorette's Season 22 star in September 2025, before viewers were able to watch her relationship with Dakota implode on Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Taylor told Us that Tate is supportive of her The Bachelorette stint and they remain "really good friends" with "a very healthy coparenting relationship."

While Dakota threw shade after he learned about Taylor's The Bachelorette casting, he has since come around.

When asked how he and Taylor were doing on "The Rub Down" podcast in January, Dakota replied, "Better, actually."

"It's always hard because there are still feelings there," he continued, "and there's something about -- obviously you have a kid now, right? It is so crazy when you have a kid with someone."

Taylor, for her part, discussed co-parenting with Dakota in May 2025.

"We've obviously come a long way to navigate [co-parenting]," Taylor told Us at the time.

"It's different from my first husband because there's obviously a friendship there. We adjusted. Whereas [with] Dakota, everything's fresh. It's something that we necessarily didn't want to do but needed to separate."

Taylor recently shared that she's open to having more kids and becoming a stepmother as well.

The Bachelorette is set to premiere Season 22 on Sunday, March 22 on ABC, and Taylor will be shown meeting 22 bachelors on Night 1.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 22
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 22 NEWS