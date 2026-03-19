The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul has addressed her recent TikTok video that featured a mystery man's muscular arm in it.

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Taylor took to TikTok on Sunday, March 15 and uploaded a video of herself dancing in the kitchen.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

As Taylor mouthed the words to the song "Telephone" by Lady Gaga featuring Beyonce, she flirtatiously grabbed a man's arm into the frame and then pushed him back before fans could see his face.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star wrote over the footage, "I can't hear you, I'm kinda busy," and she captioned her post, "Sorry kinda busy."

Many fans assumed Taylor was with her winner from The Bachelorette's 22nd season, which wrapped filming late last year and premieres Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Going one step further, a lot of people tried to figure out the potential spoiler and wrote in the comments how the guy may be Doug Mason, a 28-year-old ocean lifeguard from San Diego, CA.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the light hair on the man's arm, his blue short-sleeve shirt, and the size of his muscles.

Taylor addressed the TikTok video during the Wednesday, March 18 episode of Good Morning America.

"[That is] somebody that's in my life, yes," Taylor noted.

The 31-year-old MomTok creator, however, refused to elaborate so as not to spoil her upcoming The Bachelorette, which is going to begin with 22 bachelors competing for her heart.

"[I] can't give away too much," she said. "That would ruin the surprise, wouldn't it?"

Taylor teased of her The Bachelorette ending in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, "It ended in a Taylor way. Some people may know what that means, and some people might not."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

She also revealed last year that she was "shocked" by how her The Bachelorette season ended.

Taylor seemed open to an engagement when she agreed to star on The Bachelorette, but her mother Liann May was apparently hoping Taylor wouldn't walk away from the show with a ring on her finger.

When The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti asked Liann if she could see Taylor accepting a marriage proposal on The Bachelorette finale, Liann replied on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous" podcast, "With her, probably!... She likes them fast!"

Liann continued, "And so, I'm just like, 'Please take your time with these guys!' I don't know, we'll see. She just jumps into everything so quickly. I don't know."

Since Taylor is 31 years old, Liann shared, "I would hope at her age, she would take her time a little bit, but I don't know. She doesn't listen to me! I think I should start saying the opposite and then maybe she will."

Taylor is a divorced mother of three, and she has joked about how she has "two baby daddies."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was previously married to Tate Paul, with whom she welcomed daughter, Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.

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After Taylor and Tate's May 2022 divorce, the influencer dated Dakota Mortensen, and the pair welcomed a son, Ever True, 2.

Taylor and Dakota broke up in late 2024, but Taylor didn't publicly announce their split until early 2025.

Taylor and Dakota continued to have a tumultuous hookup pattern after Dakota cheated on her. Taylor was shown saying on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that she needed to move on from Dakota and escape that toxic romance.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Taylor therefore thought starring on The Bachelorette would be the best thing for the both of them.

Click here to read all the spoilers for Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season and find out her winner and how her journey ended.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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