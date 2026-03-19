She also revealed last year that she was "shocked" by how her The Bachelorette season ended.
Taylor seemed open to an engagement when she agreed to star on The Bachelorette, but her mother Liann May was apparently hoping Taylor wouldn't walk away from the show with a ring on her finger.
When The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti asked Liann if she could see Taylor accepting a marriage proposal on The Bachelorette finale, Liann replied on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous" podcast, "With her, probably!... She likes them fast!"
Liann continued, "And so, I'm just like, 'Please take your time with these guys!' I don't know, we'll see. She just jumps into everything so quickly. I don't know."
Since Taylor is 31 years old, Liann shared, "I would hope at her age, she would take her time a little bit, but I don't know. She doesn't listen to me! I think I should start saying the opposite and then maybe she will."
Taylor is a divorced mother of three, and she has joked about how she has "two baby daddies."
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was previously married to Tate Paul, with whom she welcomed daughter, Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5.
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After Taylor and Tate's May 2022 divorce, the influencer dated Dakota Mortensen, and the pair welcomed a son, Ever True, 2.
Taylor and Dakota broke up in late 2024, but Taylor didn't publicly announce their split until early 2025.
Taylor and Dakota continued to have a tumultuous hookup pattern after Dakota cheated on her. Taylor was shown saying on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that she needed to move on from Dakota and escape that toxic romance.