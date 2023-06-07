The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia has offered advice to fans going through a difficult breakup with a significant other.

Rachel, who competed for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor and then co-starred with Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season last year, knows a thing or two about mending a broken heart.

Clayton crushed and devastated Rachel when he dumped her for Susie Evans on The Bachelor's 26th season, and then she broke up with her The Bachelorette winner and then-fiance Tino Franco due to infidelity on his part.

During a recent Q&A via Instagram Stories, Rachel got candid with one of her followers about how she managed to bounce back from the painful failed relationships in her past.

"I am so sorry to hear this. My heart goes out to you and anyone else hurting. After going through many breakups this has been what helped me the most," Rachel began, according to BachelorNation.com.

"Let yourself be sad for as long as you want. Allow those who love you to take care of you and baby you. Unfollow/mute/block on social media."

While Rachel acknowledged how she doesn't delete pictures of her exes on social media, she shared, "But I try to avoid shopping for pain (aka looking them up)."

Rachel, however, admitted she sometimes struggles to follow her own rules once she's had "a couple glasses of wine."

The blonde beauty and flight instructor continued in her advice to the fan, "Keep working towards a goal!!! Even something small. Travel!! Spend time with your friends and have something to look forward to."

"And the most important thing for me, if you can, forgive them," she noted. "Forgiveness and time heal everything."

Rachel also gave the "Do You F***ing Mind" podcast on Spotify a shout out for its breakup episodes.

"[They] really get me through it. And when all else fails -- Taylor Swift, red wine, and a really good cry," Rachel concluded.

And when another person asked if she'll be watching Charity Lawson's upcoming The Bachelorette season on ABC, Rachel replied, "Absolutely yes! Can't wait for it to air in June! Everyone go show our girl some love @charitylawson!"

Rachel, although she's currently single and looking for love, appears to be feeling like her best self after having a breast-reduction surgery on March 7 to decrease the size of her chest, which bothered her ever since her high school cheerleading days.

Rachel told Us Weekly in December that she's "grown so much" since competing her two stints on The Bachelor franchise.

Rachel also revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast at the time how she had begun dating again following her broken engagement and split from Tino but was "obviously taking it slow."

When Rachel spoke to Becca Kufrin about her love life, she said she'd only be interested in a stint on Bachelor in Paradise if her bestie Michelle Young would join her on the beach in Mexico.

"I will not go without her," Rachel said of The Bachelorette's Season 18 star.

But Rachel said she'd "absolutely" star on The Bachelorette again if the show could bring her The One and her perfect match.

Rachel explained how she just wants a commitment from a man and to be done with dating.

"The fact that I find myself now in the same position [as I was in before The Bachelor], I'm like, 'I don't want to do this.' I wanted to find my person," Rachel vented.

"I want to get married, I want to start a family. That's where I'm at in my life. I don't want to go back to the streets, and now I'm forced to! Literally!"

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

