The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose aired Tuesday night on ABC, and once Rachel announced she had called off her engagement to Tino and their relationship is over, host Jesse Palmer said someone was waiting backstage "demanding" to talk to Rachel.
Aven, Rachel's runner-up The Bachelorette bachelor, then surprised her onstage and asked her out for a drink so they could "catch up" -- and Rachel said she'd absolutely love to.
"I think right now, we're just going to see where things go," Rachel revealed on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan when asked if she's currently dating Aven.
Once Rachel walked backstage with Aven during After the Final Rose, she recalled to Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, "We went outside to talk without our microphones on, which is a treat for us!"
"I was shocked to see him, obviously. I was wondering, 'What are you doing here?' And we talked and it was a really good conversation," she shared.
Ryan pleaded for more details about the former couple's talk, and so Rachel revealed, "I don't know! He just came back and wanted to ultimately just support me through this really hard time. He's always just been so incredible."
Rachel confirmed she and Aven did not go on a romantic date last night.
"But maybe we will," the flight instructor teased.
Gabby called Aven "a knight in shining armor" and pointed out how she and Rachel didn't have much down time after the finale because they headed straight into press.
On Part 1 of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, Rachel broke up with Aven because he admitted he didn't feel ready to propose marriage at the Final Rose Ceremony. At the time, Rachel felt lied to and betrayed.
Aven said, after meeting Rachel's family, that he was falling in love with Rachel and wanted to continue dating her after the show more than anything, but it wasn't enough for Rachel, who said she wanted her final bachelor to be totally sure about her and confident in their relationship.
Aven admitted he got "caught up" in the process a little bit but definitely saw his future with Rachel. He said he just wanted the timing of their engagement to be perfect and feel natural.
Aven told Rachel before leaving the show that he was never going to get over their split, and he apologized on Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale, which aired last week, for hurting her and leading her on with all of their Fantasy-Suite engagement talk.
Rachel told Aven that she respected his honesty and he ultimately had every right to feel the way he did while filming. Rachel even pardoned Aven from having to apologize to her.
"You were perfect... but you can't really look back," Rachel concluded on Part 1 of the finale. "I'm really happy to see you, and I really just wish you nothing but the best."
Rachel is currently single after her engagement to Tino fell through because he had cheated on her with another woman.
When Rachel and Tino were going through a tough time after filming ended, Tino apparently kissed a former flame at a bar.
Tino claimed that he regretted the kiss immediately and wanted to spend the rest of his life with Rachel, but Rachel decided their relationship was over, especially after Tino -- whether it was intentional or not -- placed some of the blame on her for his mistakes.
"This is something couples go through. You get engaged and then you're basically plucked out of a bubble and put into the real world. I think everyone goes through their struggles and it's how you get past those struggles. And unfortunately for us, we couldn't," Rachel said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
"When I first found out, I was just in shock and I really just needed answers so I could get to the bottom of everything, and that's what everyone saw play out last night."
Rachel said she "hopes to God" that she'll never appear on a future season of The Bachelor franchise again.