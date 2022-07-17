Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL, teased that her individual portion of The Bachelorettewas "magical" during a recent appearance on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
"I mean, it was just so incredible," Rachel said, "but yeah, not without struggle. But it's so worth it."
Rachel, who conducted a joint interview with Gabby, were both shown crying over and over again in a trailer of what's to come this season.
Rachel apparently faces rejection multiple times when men deny her roses, but Gabby said she and the pilot probably cried the same amount.
"We love the dramatics. We're very emotional," Rachel admitted.
"So I think there just is so much struggle that goes into no matter, like, what season it is."
She added, "It's hard to navigate relationships and it is messy. So I think people are gonna see our real raw emotions and be able to go through that journey with us."
Rachel and the 31-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, CO, agreed their No. 1 "unspoken rule" while filming the season was putting their friendship first, no matter what, because they have so much love and respect for each other.
After all, the two women got strung along and dumped at the same time on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year.
Clayton sent Gabby and Rachel packing once he determined he was the "most in love" with his other Final 3 bachelorette, Susie Evans, his current girlfriend.
However, Clayton had already slept with both Gabby and Rachel and introduced the women to his family when he decided to eliminate them from the Season 26 competition.
Gabby and Rachel are clearly used to doing things together, and they spent the majority of the first cocktail party on The Bachelorette side by side. They even chose, jointly, to eliminate three men and cancel the first Rose Ceremony of the season in order to get to know their remaining 29 bachelors better.
But as the season progresses, Gabby and Rachel will be navigating the process individually.
"At some point we have to naturally separate because we are on our own journeys and it makes you in more of an environment thatâ€™s conducive to finding love," Gabby told Us.
"Unfortunately, we're not gonna end up with one guy because there's two of us. But we would love to, and the world would love us to, but it just doesn't make much sense."
During The Bachelorette premiere on Monday night, Gabby and Rachel chose to eliminate Roby Sobieski and the twins, Joey Young and Justin Young.
The girls determined that neither of them felt a connection with any of those three guys.
However, both Gabby and Rachel hit it off with multiple men, and they were admittedly drawn to a couple of the same suitors.
"If you didn't have people as close as us, I think things could get a little messier," Gabby noted.
Gabby chose to give her First Impression Rose to Mario Vassall, and Rachel gave her first rose of the season to Tino Franco.
The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will continue to air Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.