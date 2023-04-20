The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia is celebrating her new body post-breast reduction surgery, and her first step was to wear a sexy crop top.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachel attended Coachella 2023 this past weekend and rocked a skimpy white crop top with rhinestones peeking out from under her noticeably-smaller cleavage.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The Season 19 The Bachelorette star posted a video on TikTok of her outfit, which included a skin-tight black skirt and a black fanny pack.

"I have waited my entire life to wear this top!!!" Rachel captioned the video.

Rachel previously mentioned on social media how she wasn't able to wear certain styles of clothing because of her chest size.

Rachel explained that's why The Bachelorette viewers often saw her "covered up" on the show.

"I would always try on outfits or dresses... and always being like, 'When I get my boobs done, I can wear this.' I got to the point where I have so many tops and bras, and just bathing suits that are saved for when I get this [surgery]," Rachel said on TikTok.

"I didn't know when it was, but all I knew was one day, I was going to get it and I was going to be wearing little tops."

Supportive and congratulatory messages poured into Rachel's post about her crop top.

"The best feeling post op is wearing the shirts you never could," one person commented, to which Rachel responded, "The best."

Another fan wrote, "Feels like we were reborn," and Rachel responded, "You get me!!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Rachel said she added bejeweled details to her bra in order to "cover up my scar tape," which reduces the appearance of scar tissue.

Rachel joked that scar tape was her "#1 accessory" for the music festival considering she's only six weeks out of surgery.

While Rachel is supposed to be wearing a specific bra post-op for two months, Rachel admitted she "made an exception" for her fun weekend.

Rachel has been documenting her recovery process on Instagram ever since she went under the knife on March 7.

Rachel has been well taken care of by her roommate, Bachelor in Paradise 8 alum Genevieve Parisi.

In February, Rachel shared on social media how she was considering having the operation, believing it would "change" her life for the better.

Rachel announced she had decided to have the operation in early March.

Rachel said she started thinking about having a breast reduction to decrease the size of her "really large" breasts at age 17 when she was a competitive cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I was having really bad back problems and I was having to go to a chiropractor at age 17," Rachel explained via TikTok.

Rachel recalled wearing "three sports bras at once" to try to alter her appearance and chest size.

"I even recall this memory of when I was looking online for chest-compression bras... so I could hide [my breasts] not only when I was working out, but just in school as well," Rachel admitted.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

But Rachel passed on the surgery in college because she learned the recovery time would be too long and she wouldn't be able to fly for a month.

"[And a doctor] told me that I'd have to go on pain medication to 'prove it wasn't manageable with medication.' Who wants to be on medication like that when you can just get surgery?" Rachel admitted.

"I also had to go to a physical therapist. So at this point, I'm already paying to go to the doctor, paying to go to the physical therapist, and I'm basically calling up my insurance to try to even see how to start beginning this entire process."

Rachel ultimately wasn't approved by the insurance company.

"All I wanted in my 20s was to just enjoy my body and to be able to be proud of it and like it. And I feel like I spent all of my teenage years and my early twenties just really trying to hide my body," Rachel lamented.

Rachel previously said that she supports a person doing whatever "makes them happy or improves their quality of life."

Rachel told Us Weekly in December that she's "grown so much" since competing for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor's 26th season and then starring on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season.

Rachel also revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast at the time how she had begun dating again following her broken engagement and split from The Bachelorette 19 winner Tino Franco, "I'm obviously taking it slow."

When Rachel spoke to Becca Kufrin about her love life, she said she'd only be interested in a stint on Bachelor in Paradise if her bestie Michelle Young would join her on the beach in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I will not go without her," Rachel said.

But Rachel said she'd "absolutely" star on The Bachelorette again if it meant finding The One.

Rachel explained how she just wants a commitment from a man and to be done with dating.

"The fact that I find myself now in the same position [as I was in before The Bachelor], I'm like, 'I don't want to do this.' I wanted to find my person," Rachel vented.

"I want to get married, I want to start a family. That's where I'm at in my life. I don't want to go back to the streets, and now I'm forced to! Literally!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 19
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 19 NEWS