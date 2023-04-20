The Season 19 The Bachelorette star posted a video on TikTok of her outfit, which included a skin-tight black skirt and a black fanny pack.
"I have waited my entire life to wear this top!!!" Rachel captioned the video.
Rachel previously mentioned on social media how she wasn't able to wear certain styles of clothing because of her chest size.
Rachel explained that's why The Bachelorette viewers often saw her "covered up" on the show.
"I would always try on outfits or dresses... and always being like, 'When I get my boobs done, I can wear this.' I got to the point where I have so many tops and bras, and just bathing suits that are saved for when I get this [surgery]," Rachel said on TikTok.
"I didn't know when it was, but all I knew was one day, I was going to get it and I was going to be wearing little tops."
Supportive and congratulatory messages poured into Rachel's post about her crop top.
"The best feeling post op is wearing the shirts you never could," one person commented, to which Rachel responded, "The best."
Another fan wrote, "Feels like we were reborn," and Rachel responded, "You get me!!"
But Rachel passed on the surgery in college because she learned the recovery time would be too long and she wouldn't be able to fly for a month.
"[And a doctor] told me that I'd have to go on pain medication to 'prove it wasn't manageable with medication.' Who wants to be on medication like that when you can just get surgery?" Rachel admitted.
"I also had to go to a physical therapist. So at this point, I'm already paying to go to the doctor, paying to go to the physical therapist, and I'm basically calling up my insurance to try to even see how to start beginning this entire process."
Rachel ultimately wasn't approved by the insurance company.
"All I wanted in my 20s was to just enjoy my body and to be able to be proud of it and like it. And I feel like I spent all of my teenage years and my early twenties just really trying to hide my body," Rachel lamented.
Rachel previously said that she supports a person doing whatever "makes them happy or improves their quality of life."
Rachel told Us Weekly in December that she's "grown so much" since competing for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor's 26th season and then starring on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season.