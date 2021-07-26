By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/26/2021



star Michelle Young 's cast of 35 potential bachelors has been announced by ABC.In a Monday post on 's official Facebook page, ABC revealed the identities of 35 potential bachelors who hope to compete for Michelle's heart on when Season 18 premieres this fall on Tuesday, October 19 at 8PM ET/PT.ABC revealed names, bios and photos for the diverse group of men chosen for the 28-year-old teacher from Edina, MN."Surprise! Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young 's season of !" the show wrote on Facebook. "Leave a [rose] for who would get your first impression rose."The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a some of the 35 men will not actually appear on Michelle's season of , especially considering a typical season usually features around 30 contestants.ABC began its current practice of publicly announcing each The Bachelor and season's possible cast in 2019 as an apparent attempt to further vet each suitor's background before filming actually begins.Beginning last year with Clare Crawley 's seasons of , they also began bringing extra potential bachelors to the season's filming location in case anyone tests positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that must occur before production officially commences.It's likely production is following a similar format for Michelle's upcoming edition, which is expected to begin filming by the end of July and conclude around September 10.Several of Michelle's possible suitors hail from countries outside of the United States: Nova Scotia, Argentina, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.Michelle reportedly declined the opportunity to film right away after Matt James ' season of The Bachelor -- which allowed Katie to film her own season of the show -- because she is dedicated to her job as a kindergarten school teacher and didn't want to leave her students for a couple of months again.Michelle and her cast of guys will reportedly move into the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA, this week and then eventually travel to Michelle's home state of Minnesota, where they'll be staying at the Marquette Hotel.Reality Steve blogger Steve Carbone tweeted on July 11 that former stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will return to host Michelle's season since ABC has yet to find a permanent replacement for Chris Harrison In a departure from the franchise's other recent seasons that have filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and some of her bachelors will also reportedly get to travel to more places than just California and Minnesota for hometown dates and Fantasy Suite dates.Michelle showed up late on Matt's The Bachelor season following the third Rose Ceremony but established an instant connection with him.Matt eliminated Michelle from The Bachelor's 25th season in second place, and then Michelle was announced on After the Final Rose as one of two stars -- along with Katie -- for back-to-back seasons in 2021.Michelle admitted she was absolutely crushed and "not okay" when Matt chose to eliminate her after she met his family at the end of the process.On After the Final Rose, Michelle recalled the moment when she first found out she'd be starring on the franchise later this year."I would be lying if I didn't say when they first told me, I thought we were going to be the Bachelorette at the same time," Michelle shared."And so, I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it! I'm excited that I have somebody to bond with over this and share notes as we go."Given Michelle had seemingly fallen head over heels for Matt, After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho asked Michelle if she was ready to try to find love once again."I am ready... I really do think that this process works," Michelle explained."When you can [cast] out all of these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started!"Below is a listing of the 35 men who may be appearing on Michelle's season, however click on thelink below to also see photos of all the bachelors!- Alec, a 29-year-old from Forest, VA- Brandon J., a 26-year-old from Portland, OR- Brandon K., a 29-year-old from Sulphur, LA- Brett, a 29-year-old from Houston, TX- Bryan, a 30-year-old from Houlton, WI- Casey, a 36-year-old from Parkland, FL- Christopher G., a 27-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia- Chris S., a 28-year-old from New Orleans, LA- Clayton, a 28-year-old from Eureka, MO- Daniel, a 26-year-old from Austin, TX- Edward, a 27-year-old from Brownsville, TX- Eric, a 25-year-old from Bridgewater, NJ- Garrett, a 33-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT- Jack, a 30-year-old from Greensboro, NC- Jamie, a 32-year-old from Tacoma, WA- Joe, a 28-year-old from Minneapolis, MN- Joel, a 31-year-old from Prescott, AZ- Jomarri, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR- Leroy, a 27-year-old from Durham, NC- LT, a 38-year-old from Bellevue, WA- Martin, a 28-year-old from Cordoba, Argentina- Michael, a 30-year-old from Omaha, NE- Mollique, a 36-year-old from Jameshill, Jamaica- Nayte, a 27-year-old from Winnipeg, MB- Olumide, a 28-year-old from Woodland Park, NJ- Pardeep, a 30-year-old from Brooklyn, NY- Peter, a 26-year-old from Bellmore, NY- PJ, a 30-year-old from Austin, TX- Rick, a 32-year-old from Munroe Falls, OH- Rodney, a 29-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, CA- Romeo, a 32-year-old from New York, NY- Ryan, a 30-year-old from Sanger, CA- Spencer, a 25-year-old from Cleveland, OH- Trevor, a 26-year-old from Rocklin, CA- Will, a 29-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

