Katie therefore shared one potential Bachelor in Paradise couple she's excited about and one suitor she has qualms about in an interview with Access that took place at The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All taping.
"She thinks he's very attractive. So I gave her my approval and said, 'Do what you need to do, and good luck!'"
But when asked to reveal which guy she's concerned about and prompted her to alert her pals of red flags, Katie replied, "I think it goes without saying [that] I don't really support [Thomas Jacobs] at this moment in settling down yet."
"I think he's got a lot of growth to work on," Katie elaborated of the 28-year-old real estate broker from Poway, CA. "But we'll see."
Not only did Thomas admit to appearing on the show to boost his career, but he also owned up to considering the possibility ABC may cast him as the Bachelor in 2022 if things didn't work out with Katie.
Instead of handing Thomas a rose at the third Rose Ceremony of the season, Katie called out the bachelor's name and then scolded him for being "selfish," "unkind," and a manipulative "liar."
Katie quipped, "Your Bachelor audition ends tonight," when denying him a rose.
Katie previously explained it seemed like Thomas began The Bachelorette process focused on wanting to become The Bachelor star rather than on genuinely trying to find love with her and it seemed he was using Katie as a stepping stone to reach his goals.
But Thomas apologized to Katie on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All broadcast, which aired Monday night on ABC, and she acknowledged it seemed his apology was from the heart.
"I do think his apology was sincere, and I think ultimately we all just want to move forward," Katie told Access.
"Holding a grudge or being angry doesn't do any of us any good," she added. "So I was thankful for the opportunity to speak to [Thomas] even if it was via TV [or videochat]. But yeah, I think he was sincere in his apology."
On The Men Tell All, Thomas said he regretted ever putting doubt and suspicion in Katie's mind when she was trying to find love, and he also said he wished he hadn't taken so much time and attention away from the other guys.
Thomas insisted he was on the show for their relationship and he had truly seen something great in her.
When looking back on how she had treated Thomas, especially during his brutal elimination," Katie also apologized for hurting Thomas' feelings at that Rose Ceremony.
Earlier this month, ABC revealed the first round of 19 cast members who will appear on Bachelor in Paradise, which already wrapped filming in Mexico.