The artwork depicts white swimming sperm on a black background.
The framed NSFW painting apparently rests next to a small clock, a tiny plant, and a much larger black-and-white painting of a nude woman's backside.
"Omg is that his painting from the show? And is that what we think it is?!?!?????" one fan asked Katie about the photo.
Katie replied, "Yes 100 percent."
Katie also confirmed the painting's subject matter by posting an animated sperm moving and celebrating along with her response.
Blake, a wildlife specialist from Canada, explained his inspiration for the piece during The Bachelorette's July 19 episode.
"This is just a physical visual representation of one of the most amazing, beautiful things that humans are able to do on a daily basis," Blake said on the group date of his censored creation, which was supposed to represent his relationship with Katie in some intimate way.
"Not a lot of species can do that. That magic. These [censored] are also the beginning of life."
Many The Bachelorette fans were so disappointed they couldn't see Blake's artwork that they signed a Change.org petition for ABC to unveil his painting, according to Us Weekly.
During a "Newly-Engaged Game" in which David tested how well Katie and Blake know each other, the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise 7 guest host asked, "Over the course of your short relationship, how many times have you made whoopee?"
David joked that having sex and making love both count and he hoped Katie and Blake would guess numbers within 10 of each other.
Katie wrote down "43" on her little whiteboard, to which David shouted, "No chance!"
Blake then revealed his answer of "30."
David seemed shocked considering they had both given such high numbers, and Blake explained, "Yeah, we're in that realm, we're in that realm!"
After Katie's apparent frontrunner Greg Grippo quit The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, Katie decided to continue the process and enjoy an overnight Fantasy Suite date with Blake.
It was during that date when Katie decided she loved Blake and only wanted to pursue a relationship with him going forward.
Prior to entering the Fantasy Suite, Blake told Katie in tears, "It's scary to say because I promised myself that I wouldn't say it to anybody unless I'm sure, but I've been telling you all along that I have been. I love you and I'm f-cking really excited about a life with you."
Katie had been waiting to say "I love you" to one man at the end of the show, but she apparently learned her lesson that she should be vulnerable and open considering her guarded nature and secrecy about her feelings is what prompted Greg to break up with her.
"It's a huge word," Katie told Blake. "And as much as I want to be stubborn, and just like you, it's scary and it's crazy -- but I f-cking love you so much, and I couldn't be happier that you're here! I'm so glad."
Katie subsequently told the cameras that Blake completes her, and so she dumped Justin Glaze before their next date.
Katie gushed about Blake being "caring, supportive, confident and passionate," and she claimed she had fallen "head over heels" in love with him despite being so heartbroken about Greg only a day or two beforehand.
Blake seemed hesitant or reluctant to propose marriage when picking out an engagement ring, but the Final Rose Ceremony ended with Blake down on one knee and committing himself to The Bachelorette star.
Blake said it felt like he was dreaming and living out what felt like a fairy-tale.
Blake said they had a connection and understanding that seemed too good to be true but he always knew it would be the two of them together in the end.
"I know how great of a wife you're going to be and mother you're going to be. But I know there's things that scare you," Blake told Katie.
"I know that you in the past have talked about how you've had to compromise who you are to make relationships work, and I don't want you to do that. But I can't give you what you came her for."
"Because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I'm excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward... Will you marry me?"
"Yes!" Katie shouted.
Katie gushed Monday night onThe Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that her relationship with Blake is better and stronger than ever and she's truly and madly in love with him.