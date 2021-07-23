Katie expressed how filming The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, despite a few apparent highlights here or there, was emotionally taxing for her.
"Everyone's like, 'Did you have fun?' And I just look at them and want to scream -- because it's very hard," Katie admitted.
"You're forming very strong relationships and you're breaking people's hearts and you're trying to navigate this thing in such a short time and 'fun' is not the first word I would use to describe my experience."
Katie teased several weeks ago during an appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast that she completely got her heart broken while filming the series.
"On the season I had my heart broken! Spoiler alert!" Katie revealed.
Nick therefore questioned, "So just to confirm, you felt legitimate heartbreak on this season? Your heart was broken?"
"You woke up the next day... and for a half a second you feel okay," he continued, "until you realize how f-cking sh-tty your existence is and your body swells up with anxiety... and you're just like, 'F-ck, my heart is broken!"
After some back and forth, Katie said, "I get it, that's very intense and accurate -- but yes."
"That happened?" Nick asked.
"Yes," Katie confirmed. "It's tough being the lead. People don't realize that. People are like, 'Did you have fun?' And I'm like, 'F-ck no, I didn't have fun!'"
Given only Justin Glaze, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo and Michael Allio are left on Katie's season heading into hometown dates, many The Bachelorette fans assume Greg may quit the show -- even though he had promised Katie he would stick it out to the end -- or that Michael will chose to go home prematurely to be with his young son James.
"To have Tayshia and Kaitlyn there to support me, it was a better outcome than I could have expected," Katie told Variety.
"I actually loved this format. I don't know how it's going to work going forward, but to be able to have previous bachelorettes helping me, I don't think anyone else could offer me the support and guidance like they could."
"Can't start a healthy relationship without being healthy," Katie captioned a video of herself getting the coronavirus vaccine, hinting that she may have found lasting love on The Bachelorette this year.
Katie noted in June that she is "happy" and she's come to learn "that everything happens for a reason."
