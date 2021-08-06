While After the Final Rose has aired as a live segment for most seasons in the past, it was already filmed late last month this season, presumably due to the fact that this fall's The Bachelorette season with Michelle Young reportedly already began filming on July 30.
The Bachelor Season 24 bachelorette Madison Prewett, who competed on Peter Weber's edition, tweeted on July 26, "Never trust your tongue when your heart is wounded. Hush until you heal."
And Katie replied on Twitter, "Should have read this before AFR."
Katie's tweet appears to hint she and Greg had a heated altercation on After the Final Rose and the former couple's reunion was not pretty or amicable.
ABC has also confirmed in a press release for the final episode that Katie and Greg had "a tense confrontation" when they met face to face at The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose to discuss his sudden departure.
Katie was caught "liking" and later "unliking" a meme in June that read, "When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be [The Bachelor star] and you've gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations," according to Us Weekly.
The meme featured Greg putting his hand over his face in distress and was posted by The Bachelor Season 22 alum Bekah Martinez's podcast "Chatty Broads" on June 22.
The meme poked fun at the fact The Bachelorette villain Thomas Jacobs had admitted to going on the show to hopefully become the next The Bachelor star, but a source told The Sun that Greg is ironically "seeking fame" and wants to become an actor.
The source also claimed Greg had attended a prestigious acting school in New York City and was "lying" about his marketing career on the show. (Sources later claimed Greg is "a phony" and his "nice-guy" persona was all an act).
Katie also subsequently took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of herself listening to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthem "Traitor," which many fans believed was The Bachelorette star slamming Greg once again.
Greg's sister Samantha Collova reportedly then dished it right back to Katie.
The Bachelor fan Instagram account @Bachelorteaspill posted a screenshot of Samantha's since-deleted comment that read, "@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on [Matt James]'s season, you'd think if those intentions [were] genuine she'd had just as much of an issue with this post as well."
Samantha allegedly added in the comment, "Really disappointed in this."
Katie took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 2 while The Bachelorette's penultimate episode for Season 17 was airing and posted an image on Instagram Stories that read, "So you want to talk about gaslighting."
Katie's Instagram Stories post linked to a "Gaslighting" slideshow post on another Instagram account that includes a definition for gaslighting.
The Instagram slideshow defines "gaslighting" as "a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality."
It also lists the following as signs of gaslighting: "lying, discrediting, deflecting blame, minimizing, shifting blame and denying wrongdoing."
While Katie didn't name Greg directly or even mention her The Bachelorette breakup, fans were led to assume she was referring to Greg as the gaslighter since social media was buzzing about their brutal breakup at the time and many Twitter users had even called Greg out for emotionally manipulating Katie.
Bachelor Nation has been conflicted over whether Greg was truly gaslighting Katie or whether he had every right to react the way he did considering Katie had essentially dismissed his feelings once he poured his heart and love out to her.
After Katie met Greg's family on his hometown date, Greg expressed to the Bachelorette through tears how he was madly in love with her and wanted to propose marriage. He said Katie had filled a hole in his heart from his father's passing, but then Katie stared at him longingly and said in reply, "I just love looking at you."
The next day, Greg, appearing to be in a very confused and vulnerable state, confronted Katie in her hotel room and essentially scolded her for focusing too much on roses and the competition aspect of the show rather than on their "real" relationship and his need for some validation.
Katie tried to show how much she cared for Greg by assuring him that he'd receive a rose and he had been her "No. 1 since the beginning," but Katie's attempt to put Greg at ease only infuriated him more and worsened the situation.
Greg accused Katie of being guarded and making him feel like just "a number" on her list. He told the Bachelorette that she was making him feel "sick" and he was therefore "so done" with her and the process.
Greg therefore stormed out of Katie's hotel room and decided to quit the show, which left Katie bawling in a bathroom and questioning if she should end The Bachelorette process early since she had lost her confidence and felt "destroyed."
The Bachelorette's August 2 episode ended in a cliffhanger, with Katie unsure of whether she could continue dating and truly fall in love with one of her Final 2 bachelors, Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes.