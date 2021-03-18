By Steven Rogers, 03/18/2021



bachelors who may have a chance to woo Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston have been announced.ABC revealed the identities and photos of 34 potential bachelors who hope to compete for Katie's heart on Season 17 of in a post on 's official Facebook page on Thursday."We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of !" the show wrote on Facebook. "Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose."The inclusion of the word "may" suggests that, as the franchise has typically done in recent seasons, some of the 34 possible bachelors will not actually appear on Katie's season of , which will premiere on ABC this spring.According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, season will begin filming at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico this weekend and the season's cast and crew have already been quarantining at the resort.Like last year's season which starred Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams , Katie's entire season will reportedly be filmed at the resort and feature the cast and crew living on-site the entire time.Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA, was announced as 's next star on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special for Matt James ' season earlier this week."I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me," Katie said."Honestly, I've seen this work before; why can't it work for me?"Katie was eliminated from Matt's season before hometown dates, but she made a lasting impression on Matt and viewers with her raunchy humor. She also put an end to bullying in the house and took pride in being unapologetically herself.(Matt's The Bachelor runner-up Michelle Young will be starring on 's eighteenth season, which will air in Fall 2021 after Katie's season wraps on television).Katie's group of 34 potential suitors are from all over the United States as well as from Canada, and includes 11 bachelors that are 30 years old or older.Click on thelink below to also see photos and information about all of Katie's possible Season 17 bachelors!

