ABC revealed the identities and photos of 34 potential bachelors who hope to compete for Katie's heart on Season 17 of The Bachelorette in a post on The Bachelorette's official Facebook page on Thursday.
"We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!" the show wrote on Facebook. "Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose."
The inclusion of the word "may" suggests that, as the franchise has typically done in recent seasons, some of the 34 possible bachelors will not actually appear on Katie's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on ABC this spring.
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, The Bacheloretteseason will begin filming at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico this weekend and the season's cast and crew have already been quarantining at the resort.
Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA, was announced as The Bachelorette's next star on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special for Matt James' season earlier this week.
"I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me," Katie said.
"Honestly, I've seen this work before; why can't it work for me?"
Katie was eliminated from Matt's season before hometown dates, but she made a lasting impression on Matt and viewers with her raunchy humor. She also put an end to bullying in the house and took pride in being unapologetically herself.
(Matt's The Bachelor runner-up Michelle Young will be starring on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season, which will air in Fall 2021 after Katie's season wraps on television).
Katie's group of 34 potential suitors are from all over the United States as well as from Canada, and includes 11 bachelors that are 30 years old or older.
