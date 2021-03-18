In a Thursday post on The Bachelorette's official Facebook page, ABC revealed the identities of 34 potential bachelors who hope to compete for Katie's heart on The Bachelorette when Season 17 premieres this spring.
ABC revealed names, bios and photos for the men, and it appears some of the suitors might have taken the photos themselves considering the photos feature a variety of backgrounds.
"We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!" the show wrote on Facebook. "Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose."
The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a portion of the 34 men will not actually appear on Katie's season of The Bachelorette, especially considering a typical season usually features around 30 contestants.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported last year that producers had decided to invite a bunch of extra potential bachelors to the location where they filmed Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette in case anyone tests positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that must occur before production officially commences.
It's likely production is following a similar format for Katie's upcoming edition, which is supposed to begin filming this weekend and air this summer.
According to Carbone, The Bachelorette's seventeenth season will tape at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. Quarantine precautions are reportedly already underway.
Like last year's edition which starred Clare and Tayshia, Katie's entire The Bachelorette season will reportedly be filmed at one quarantined location with cast and crew living on-site.
Among Katie's first group of bachelors are Greg from New Jersey and Earl from Florida, both of whom were originally cast in March 2020 for Season 16 of The Bachelorette, according toUs Weekly.
Because The Bachelorette postponed filming for several months due to coronavirus and did not begin filming until July of last year, many men reportedly had to drop out due to work requirements or were not selected for the final cast of bachelors who got to meet Clare on Night 1.
Greg and Karl were among the suitors cut from last year's season, Us reported.
Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA, was announced as The Bachelorette's next star on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special for Matt James' season earlier this week.
"I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me," Katie said.
"Honestly, I've seen this work before; why can't it work for me?"
Katie was eliminated from Matt's season before hometown dates, but she made a lasting impression on Matt and viewers with her raunchy humor. She also put an end to bullying in the house and took pride in being unapologetically herself.
(Matt's The Bachelor runner-up Michelle Young will be starring on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season, which will air in Fall 2021 after Katie's season wraps on television).
Katie's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season will be confirmed at a later date.