By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/18/2021



star Katie Thurston 's cast of 34 potential bachelors has been announced by ABC.In a Thursday post on 's official Facebook page, ABC revealed the identities of 34 potential bachelors who hope to compete for Katie's heart on when Season 17 premieres this spring.ABC revealed names, bios and photos for the men, and it appears some of the suitors might have taken the photos themselves considering the photos feature a variety of backgrounds."We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of !" the show wrote on Facebook. "Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose."The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a portion of the 34 men will not actually appear on Katie's season of , especially considering a typical season usually features around 30 contestants.Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported last year that producers had decided to invite a bunch of extra potential bachelors to the location where they filmed Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams ' season of in case anyone tests positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that must occur before production officially commences.It's likely production is following a similar format for Katie's upcoming edition, which is supposed to begin filming this weekend and air this summer.According to Carbone, 's seventeenth season will tape at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. Quarantine precautions are reportedly already underway.Like last year's edition which starred Clare and Tayshia, Katie's entire season will reportedly be filmed at one quarantined location with cast and crew living on-site.Among Katie's first group of bachelors are Greg from New Jersey and Earl from Florida, both of whom were originally cast in March 2020 for Season 16 of , according to Us Weekly.Because postponed filming for several months due to coronavirus and did not begin filming until July of last year, many men reportedly had to drop out due to work requirements or were not selected for the final cast of bachelors who got to meet Clare on Night 1.Greg and Karl were among the suitors cut from last year's season, Us reported.Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA, was announced as 's next star on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special for Matt James ' season earlier this week."I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me," Katie said."Honestly, I've seen this work before; why can't it work for me?"Katie was eliminated from Matt's season before hometown dates, but she made a lasting impression on Matt and viewers with her raunchy humor. She also put an end to bullying in the house and took pride in being unapologetically herself.(Matt's The Bachelor runner-up Michelle Young will be starring on 's eighteenth season, which will air in Fall 2021 after Katie's season wraps on television).Katie's official and final set of bachelors who will star on 's seventeenth season will be confirmed at a later date.Below is a listing of the 34 men who may be appearing on 's seventeenth season starring Katie.- Aaron Clancy, a 26-year-old from Walnut, CA- Andrew Milcovich, a 31-year-old from Walnut Creek, CA- Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old from Waukegan, IL who is reportedly the cousin of alum Clay Harbor - Austin Tinsley, a 25-year-old from Mission Viejo, CA- Bao Wu, a 36-year-old from Concord, NH- Brandon Torres, a 26-year-old from Mokena, IL- Brendan Scanzano, a 26-year-old bank representative from Toronto, Canada- Christian Smith, a 26-year-old life coach and real estate agent from Newburyport, MA- Cody Menk, a 27-year-old account manager from Montclair, NJ who currently lives in San Diego, CA- Connor Brennan, a 29-year-old musician from Columbia, IL- Conor Costello, a 28-year-old from Edmond, OK who currently lives in Newport Beach, CA- David Scott, a 27-year-old technical product manager from New York, NY who currently lives in Nashville, TN- Dennis Walega, a 26-year-old police officer from Chicago, IL- Gabriel Everett, a 35-year-old from Charlotte, NC who previously appeared on Make Me a Supermodel- Garrett Schwartz, a 29-year-old from Salinas, CA- Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old from Edison, NJ- Hunter Montgomery, a 34-year-old divorced father-of-two from San Angelo, TX- James Bonsall, a 30-year-old from New York, NY- Jeff Caravello, a 31-year-old from Cranford, NJ- John Hersey, a 27-year-old from Santa Cruz, CA- Joshua Tylerbest, a 25-year-old sales consultant from Pembroke Pines, FL- Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old sales consultant and artist from Ellicott City, MD- Karl Smith, a 33-year-old motivational speaker from Miami, FL- Kyle Howard, a 26-year-old from Sarasota, FL- Landon Goesling, a 25-year-old high school basketball coach from Bakersfield, CA who currently lives in Dallas, TX- Marcus Lathan, a 30-year-old real estate agent from Vancouver, WA- Marty Hargrove, a 25-year-old from Reno, NV- Michael Allio, a 36-year-old from Akron, OH- Mike Planeta, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Surprise, AZ- Quartney Mixon, a 26-year-old medical sales representative from Arlington, TX- Tanner Guisness, a 28-year-old from Del Mar, CA- Thomas Jacobs, a 28-year-old real estate agent from San Diego, CA- Tre Cooper, a 26-year-old from Covington, GA- Viktor Simco, a 32-year-old from Galveston, TXInterested in more The Bachelor news? 