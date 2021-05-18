By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/18/2021



's 30 bachelors who will be competing for Katie Thurston 's heart on Season 17 of the show have officially been announced by ABC.Back in mid-March before began filming Katie's season, ABC surprised fans by announcing the 34 men who "may" be vying for the 30-year-old bank marketing manager and social influencer's heart on Season 17 via Facebook.The inclusion of the word "may" suggested several of the 34 men -- which would be a slightly larger group of suitors than the show typically starts with -- would possibly not actually end up being part of the cast when premieres on ABC.And that turned out to be the case, as the network has apparently cut four bachelors from the list and just revealed the identities of "the 29 charming men and one mystery box" who will be fighting for Katie' roses on when it debuts Monday, June 7 at 8PM ET/PT.When comparing ABC's initial list of 34 bachelors to the official lineup of guys, the following five men are missing from the cast: Bao Wu, a 36-year-old from Concord, NH; Dennis Walega, a 26-year-old police officer from Chicago, IL; James Bonsall, a 30-year-old from New York, NY; Tanner Guisness, a 28-year-old from Del Mar, CA; and Viktor Simco, a 32-year-old from Galveston, TX.One of these men is presumably the "mystery box" contestant while the other four guys were apparently dropped by ABC from Katie's Season 17 cast.Katie from Lynnwood, WA, will experience "a whirlwind first evening," according to ABC, and alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be there to guide and support her as fill-in co-hosts for Chris Harrison Following limo entrances and the cocktail party on Night 1, Katie must eliminate seven guys, narrowing down her search for love to only 23 bachelors by the end of the first Rose Ceremony.Katie's season began filming on March 22 and wrapped production "ahead of schedule" on April 24, according to an Us Weekly source, because Katie was "in control" and decisive over the men she wanted to date or send packing.Katie's entire season taped at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, where cast and crew were required to quarantine and follow COVID-19 safety measures, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported.Katie was announced as star on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special for Matt James ' season in March."I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me," Katie said."Honestly, I've seen this work before; why can't it work for me?"Katie was eliminated from Matt's season before hometown dates, but she made a lasting impression on Matt and viewers with her raunchy humor. She also put an end to bullying in the house and took pride in being unapologetically herself.Below is the list of 30 official men who will appear on 's seventeenth season starring Katie Thurston , however click on thelink below to also see photos of all the bachelors!- Aaron Clancy, a 26-year-old insurance agent from San Diego, CA- Andrew Milcovich, a 31-year-old deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA- Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Austria, who is reportedly the cousin of alum Clay Harbor - Austin Tinsley, a 25-year-old real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA- Brandon Torres, a 26-year-old auto parts manager from Queens, NY- Brendan Scanzano, a 26-year-old firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada- Christian Smith, a 26-year-old real estate agent from Boston, MA- Cody Menk, a 27-year-old zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA- Connor Brennan, a 29-year-old math teacher from Nashville, TN- Conor Costello, a 28-year-old former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA- David Scott, a 27-year-old technical product specialist from Nashville, TN- Gabriel Everett, a 35-year-old entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC, who previously appeared on Make Me a Supermodel- Garrett Schwartz, a 29-year-old software marketing manager from Salinas, CA- Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ- Hunter Montgomery, a 34-year-old software strategist from Houston, TX- Jeff Caravello, a 31-year-old surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ- John Hersey, a 27-year-old bartender from Pacific Beach, CA- Josh Tylerbest, a 25-year-old IT consultant from Miami, FL- Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD- Karl Smith, a 34-year-old motivational speaker from Miami, FL- Kyle Howard, a 26-year-old technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL- Landon Goesling, a 25-year-old basketball coach from Dallas, TX- Marcus Lathan, a 30-year-old real estate broker from Portland, OR- Marty Hargrove, a 25-year-old dancer from Reno, NV- Michael Allio, a 36-year-old business owner from Akron, OH- Mike Planeta, a 31-year-old gym owner from San Diego, CA- Quartney Mixon, a 26-year-old nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX- Thomas Jacobs, a 28-year-old real estate broker from Poway, CA- Tre Cooper, a 26-year-old a software engineer from Covington, GA- Unidentified "in a box" suitor

