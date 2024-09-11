Jenn -- who had proposed marriage to Devin in Hawaii in May -- announced on the September 3 episode of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that Devin had a "switch up" on her and began "pulling away" after filming until he finally dumped her during a brief phone call in early August.
Jenn said she woke up the next day to Devin "following girls" on Instagram, adding, "And not just any girl, but [Maria Georgas]," who had also been in contention to star on The Bachelorette's 21st season.
After Jenn and Devin had an emotional and tense reunion on After the Final Rose, Jenn admitted on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast that she reached out to Devin to "wish him the best" going forward.
"And then I started getting DMs and stuff from all these girls that made me upset, and so I just, like -- I was done. And so we haven't talked [since]," Jenn told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the September 10 episode of her podcast.
"After that, there's no excusing that behavior, so I'm done," she added.
Jenn revealed that "a couple" of women had come forward claiming to have received DMs from Devin.
"Yes, and there are still some things I just don't know if they happened or not," Jenn admitted of Devin's post-engagement behavior.
"I don't have a card to play, so I'm just going to wait and see what actually happened -- and if it comes out, it comes out."
But Jenn elaborated of her current knowledge, "What I do know is that he was DMing girls and I saw some of those messages. That was the most hurtful part, like, 'What was your gameplan all along?' I don't know. He was telling me one thing and doing another."
While it's unclear whether Devin had sent DMs to other girls before or after his early August split from Jenn, he definitely followed Maria on Instagram shortly after the breakup.
And Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti revealed last week on her podcast that Devin had actually DMed one of her good friends.
"I was pretty unspoiled [about Jenn's The Bachelorette ending] until, within the last week, I heard from a really good friend who said that Devin had slid into her DMs," Ashley told Ben Higgins during the September 4 episode of their "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Ashley elaborated how this news "spoiled things" for her because The Bachelorette spoilers had indicated Devin and Jenn were engaged.
Ashley confirmed this "good friend" is a random woman who never appeared on The Bachelor franchise, which Ashley believes made Devin's pursuit of her "even worse."
Ben sounded astonished and said, "Devin is so hungry and active that this comment... from Jenn, when she said, 'You followed Maria,' obviously had more weight to it. Because when he followed Maria before the freaking finale could even come out, he was messaging random humans not from the show."
Kaitlyn pointed out to Jenn on "Off the Vine" how Devin following Maria and DMing other girls was essentially kicking Jenn while she was already down.
On The Bachelorette, Devin repeatedly told Jenn that he loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. According to host Jesse Palmer, Devin had called Jenn "the most important person" in his life and claimed during filming he'd never abandon The Bachelorette star.
"When he had broken up with me, he was like, 'I really want you to know I'm taking this time to work on me. I don't know why I couldn't deliver all of these promises, and I want to be able to do that,'" Jenn recalled to Kaitlyn.
"He made it seem like the door was open. He was like, 'I'm happy we're on good terms and I'm happy this is salvageable for the future.' And he was like, 'I want you to know that I'm not going to be out here just picking up other girls.'"
Jenn concluded, "And then I find out he's DMing all these girls."
Devin following Maria on Instagram also really hurt Jenn because she and Maria, who had become besties on Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season, recently had a falling out.
Jenn told Glamour magazine last week that she has "no idea" what did or didn't happen between Devin and Maria other than the Instagram follow.
"I have no intention of caring about any of that, but the day after the breakup, it was hurtful enough for me to be like, 'Okay, that's another sign you very clearly do not care about me. That's all I needed to know,'" Jenn shared.
On After the Final Rose, Devin admitted there was "no excuse" for following Maria on Instagram, and he reiterated that statement in a lengthy September 10 Instagram post created to share his "truth" and disprove "false narratives" about him.
Maria, for her part, spoke out about Devin's follow in a September 5 TikTok video, attempting to set the record straight as fans speculated about the nature of their relationship.
Not only did Maria say that her "heart goes out to Jenn," but she insisted that she had "nothing to do with the ending" of Jenn and Devin's engagement.
According to Maria, she didn't even learn Devin had followed her on Instagram until after he had already done damage control and unfollowed her.
"Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram," Maria confirmed.
"Guys, I don't pay attention to who follows me and who doesn't. I had no clue about that until people brought it to my attention I didn't know. And by that time, when I found out, he had unfollowed."
"Let me clear the air on something -- I have never met Devin before. I never went clubbing out with him. I understand he did his own thing."
"I can't control who follows who," she added later in her video. "But what I can control is what I do about it. And what I'm doing is not following back, and I never followed back."
"And now seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man. And people knew that. So the fact that this whole thing has come out now, and the story has changed is beyond me," she concluded.
Jenn apparently believes Maria because she told Kaitlyn on "Off the Vine" that she knew nothing was going on between Devin and Maria.
Jenn told Kaitlyn Bristowe that she didn't mention Maria's name to throw her under the bus, but rather to simply call out Devin for his offensive actions. Jenn also insisted she has no problem with Maria.