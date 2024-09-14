But a lack of chemistry or deep connection wasn't the only thing standing in this couple's way of progressing in The Bachelorette process.
"I don't think he'll mind me saying this, but he just wasn't sure about doing long distance," Jenn revealed of the California-based creative director who works in ads and marketing.
"I was like, 'I live in Miami and I'm not going to be moving,' and he's not going to be moving."
Jenn elaborated, "So we were both kind of just like -- we didn't know if long distance-wise [how it would work]. If his heart wasn't in it and mine wasn't, then it wasn't going to work."
Jenn pointed out how their unwillingness to relocate was "a major factor" in her dumping Jonathon in third place following overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
"So that was a major factor that we had talked about, but other than that, no, we're on such good terms and we've spoken since the show," Jenn concluded.
Jonathon seemed to agree with Jenn's assessment when he told Nick Viall on the September 10 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, "I genuinely think it was just the connection wasn't there [between us]."
Jonathon regrettably waited too long to fully open his heart and express his feelings to Jenn, and so he left The Bachelorette's 21st season after Fantasy Suite dates lamenting about how he had gotten in his own way of finding true love.
But Jenn and Jonathon reunited in California following The Bachelorette's September 3 finale, which featured Jenn revealing Devin had dumped her and called off their engagement during an early August phone call.
Jenn said if she could go back and choose someone other than Devin as her The Bachelorette winner, she wouldn't.
"No, honestly, I don't think I would have gone back and chosen differently," Jenn admitted.
"Everything worked out the way that it needed to. I have so much love and gratitude for the guys on my season."
Jenn pointed out how fans will probably see her "grabbing a beer" with not only Jonathon, but her fourth-place The Bachelorette finisher Jeremy Simon as well.
"I want so badly to keep those friendships but nothing more than that," she noted.
When asked if he'd like to turn his friendship with Jenn into a romance on "The Viall Files," Jonathon replied, "I'll tell you this: it's a hard position to be in when -- and I'm not just trauma dumping right now -- but when, like, I think people have been in love with the idea of me before and then not actually myself."
Jonathon noted that getting eliminated fromThe Bachelorette in third place made him feel like "everyone else can see" his worth "except for the person" he really wanted to see it.
"It's hard to go back on that... I'm not saying [getting back together] could never happen. I'm not saying that," Jonathon acknowledged.
Jonathon, however, confirmed he and Jenn have not had a real conversation about the possibility of exploring their relationship again.
"But she's going to be in L.A. for the next few months [for Dancing with the Stars], and that's where I live. So at some point, [we will]," Jonathon noted.
Nick advised Jonathon not to tease Bachelor Nation for too long about his relationship with Jenn -- if nothing is going to happen, like in the case of The Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron -- because people might turn on them.
"What if we don't know though?" Jonathon asked. "What if we can't make our minds up?"
Nick therefore asked Jonathon point blank, "Do you want to try? Do you want to explore it?"
"I don't know," Jonathon replied. "Open-minded is probably where I stand... I genuinely have no idea."
Jonathon clearly still thinks very highly of Jenn, even after she dumped him on The Bachelorette.
Jonathon took to Instagram on September 5 and wrote about how he's "so incredibly honored to have been a part" of Jenn's journey!
"She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I'm so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process," Jonathon gushed.
"She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through, but this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor."
Jonathon continued in his upload, "Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you're an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after."
Jonathon admitted on the August 29 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that he knew he was going home after Fantasy Suite dates.
"I think there was just an X factor missing. Especially watching it back, you can kind of see it. She's confessing her love for Marcus, and Devin's saying that he's in love with her," Jonathon said.
But Jonathon said he was sitting in "this middle ground" with Jenn in which neither of them had reached that depth with each other.
"We were like, 'Everything is great, everything is fun, and we have no issues with each other!'" Jonathon recalled.
"There was no drama and it was just free and easy, but that next step was there [and we were behind]."
But if Jonathon and Jenn don't work out, he has an official invitation to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season next year.
Jenn, meanwhile, said she doesn't want to date anyone for a while because she's essentially in a "hate men" phase.
Jenn will also be competing on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 33rd season alongside pro partner Sasha Farber.
Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere live on Tuesday, September 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.