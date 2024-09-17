The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran has revealed her fears going into Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 33rd season.

Jenn will be competing with her professional partner Sasha Farber when Dancing with the Stars returns with Season 33 on Tuesday, September 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars will serve as a nice distraction for Jenn as she heals from her broken engagement to her The Bachelorette winner Devin Strader, but that doesn't mean Jenn feels relaxed and confident going into her first performance.

"I'm someone who, I don't know, I get very shy from being very out there," Jenn said during the September 10 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

"I don't necessarily love to be on a stage and to flaunt it all out there. So that part of it, I have such bad stage fright! I can't believe I just said that... I will be nervous, but I know it will be so good!"

Jenn elaborated on how stage presence doesn't come naturally for her on "The Viall Files" podcast.

"The only thing with dancing is that it's so intimate, and it's all about that chemistry," Jenn told Nick Viall on the September 12 episode of his podcast.

"For me, I'm just not an outwardly sexy person. I don't know... I'm a funny dancer. I'm, like, a fist-pumping in the club [type of dancer]. I can breakdance!"

Jenn laughed and admitted she was "struggling" at the time and she and Sasha had "some work to do" because they felt "a little bit behind" the rest of the pack.

Jenn said it's taken some practice to learn how to shake her hips and move her butt.

"I can't do this without tequila shots and a very, very dark room!" Jenn quipped.

Jenn shared how Dancing with the Stars is "totally" pulling her out of her comfort zone.
"I hope that it works well and I don't look like a five-year-old boy," The Bachelorette alum joked.

Jenn will also be competing against her The Bachelor ex, Joey Graziadei, on Dancing with the Stars, which definitely adds a little pressure.

"I'm competitive, but good-clean-fun competitive... I have to do better than him! But it's all in good fun. Joey and I are great friends now and [Kelsey Anderson], too. We all went to dinner [together]," Jenn noted of her approach to facing off against Joey and his pro partner Jenna Johnson.

Jenn called herself "so competitive by nature," and she elaborated that she "already" feels "a lot of pressure" going on Dancing with the Stars as a former The Bachelorette star.

"I know they do well on Dancing with the Stars!" Jenn acknowledged.

Jenn was referring to how former The Bachelorette stars typically place high on Dancing with the Stars.

Charity Lawson, for example, just made it to the finals on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season, and before that, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown won their respective DWTS seasons.

But Jenn assured her fans at that time that rehearsals were "going so well" and she liked the experience thus far.

"I don't want to brag, but I think I pick up things really, really well. I pick up things easily, and I think I'm good at that," Jenn said.

"Sasha has been great and everything has been so great."

Jenn, however, noted how she's going to keep her "expectations low" as to not leave Dancing with the Stars disappointed and deflated.

"I could go home at any time, and that's a scary feeling!" Jenn admitted.

On Dancing with the Stars' premiere, Jenn and Sasha will be performing a cha cha to Miley Cyrus' hit song "Flowers," according to Us Weekly.

Jenn only found out she was going to compete on Dancing with the Stars after The Bachelorette's live finale broadcast ended.

Shortly after The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale aired live on ABC on September 3, Jenn hopped on a flight to New York so she could appear on Good Morning America for Dancing with the Stars' official casting announcement the next morning.

Jenn, Joey and 11 other celebrities will be competing on Dancing with the Stars on the new season.

In an interview with Glamour, Jenn recalled how she "previously had a meeting" about potentially participating in the new Dancing with the Stars season.

"They were just like, 'We don't know yet.' I had thought that the ship had sailed, so I was very much not expecting it because I had known that the announcement was going to happen this morning," Jenn explained earlier this month.

"I was like, 'If I haven't heard, it's probably just not in the cards for me.' To my surprise, when I got offstage, I was crying and they were like, 'You're going on Dancing with the Stars and you've got to get on a plane in 45 minutes and you can't pack anything. Make sure to have your ID.'"

Jenn therefore rushed to the airport and ran into a flustered Sasha, who was also rushing to get on the same flight.

"I was like, 'Is this real life? Is this really happening? Can people do this? Who pulls these strings?'" Jenn quipped.

Jenn concluded of the Dancing with the Stars opportunity, "I was just so excited and so happy... It's definitely nice and it lifted my spirits."

On The Bachelorette's "historic" Season 21 finale, Jenn announced that Devin had broken up with her on the phone shortly after they got engaged in Hawaii and then followed Maria Georgas -- who had been considered for The Bachelorette role -- on Instagram.

Jenn and Devin had an emotional confrontation in which she sobbed and said he had disrespected her and treated her like she's "nothing."

And then Jenn's emotional state worsened when ABC decided to air her marriage proposal to Devin. As home viewers watched Jenn pop the question to Devin and present him with a ring, they showed Jenn's devastated face in the corner of the screen.

The Bachelorette subsequently faced backlash for wronging Jenn and being cruel to her.

Jenn therefore told Glamour that "maybe" Dancing with the Stars is ABC's apology to her.

