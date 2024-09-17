Dancing with the Stars will serve as a nice distraction for Jenn as she heals from her broken engagement to her The Bachelorette winner Devin Strader, but that doesn't mean Jenn feels relaxed and confident going into her first performance.
"I'm someone who, I don't know, I get very shy from being very out there," Jenn said during the September 10 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"I don't necessarily love to be on a stage and to flaunt it all out there. So that part of it, I have such bad stage fright! I can't believe I just said that... I will be nervous, but I know it will be so good!"
Jenn elaborated on how stage presence doesn't come naturally for her on "The Viall Files" podcast.
"The only thing with dancing is that it's so intimate, and it's all about that chemistry," Jenn told Nick Viall on the September 12 episode of his podcast.
"For me, I'm just not an outwardly sexy person. I don't know... I'm a funny dancer. I'm, like, a fist-pumping in the club [type of dancer]. I can breakdance!"
Jenn laughed and admitted she was "struggling" at the time and she and Sasha had "some work to do" because they felt "a little bit behind" the rest of the pack.
Jenn said it's taken some practice to learn how to shake her hips and move her butt.
"I can't do this without tequila shots and a very, very dark room!" Jenn quipped.
"I'm competitive, but good-clean-fun competitive... I have to do better than him! But it's all in good fun. Joey and I are great friends now and [Kelsey Anderson], too. We all went to dinner [together]," Jenn noted of her approach to facing off against Joey and his pro partner Jenna Johnson.
In an interview with Glamour, Jenn recalled how she "previously had a meeting" about potentially participating in the new Dancing with the Stars season.
"They were just like, 'We don't know yet.' I had thought that the ship had sailed, so I was very much not expecting it because I had known that the announcement was going to happen this morning," Jenn explained earlier this month.
"I was like, 'If I haven't heard, it's probably just not in the cards for me.' To my surprise, when I got offstage, I was crying and they were like, 'You're going on Dancing with the Stars and you've got to get on a plane in 45 minutes and you can't pack anything. Make sure to have your ID.'"
Jenn therefore rushed to the airport and ran into a flustered Sasha, who was also rushing to get on the same flight.
"I was like, 'Is this real life? Is this really happening? Can people do this? Who pulls these strings?'" Jenn quipped.
Jenn concluded of the Dancing with the Stars opportunity, "I was just so excited and so happy... It's definitely nice and it lifted my spirits."
Jenn and Devin had an emotional confrontation in which she sobbed and said he had disrespected her and treated her like she's "nothing."
And then Jenn's emotional state worsened when ABC decided to air her marriage proposal to Devin. As home viewers watched Jenn pop the question to Devin and present him with a ring, they showed Jenn's devastated face in the corner of the screen.
The Bachelorette subsequently faced backlash for wronging Jenn and being cruel to her.