Jonathon regrettably waited too long to open his heart, let his walls down, and express his feelings to Jenn, and so he left The Bachelorette's 21st season lamenting about how he had gotten in his own way of finding true love.
But it's possible Jonathon may get another chance now that Jenn is single again, and the pair has had social media buzzing with their post-show reunion this weekend.
Jenn took to TikTok on Saturday, September 7 and posted an eye-opening video of her West Coast hangout session with Jonathon.
"Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn't win," Jenn lip-synced in the video, which featured The Bachelorette exes standing in front of a pool at night.
As Jenn paused her train of thought, Jonathon suddenly walked into the frame and mouthed, "I guess we'll never know."
Jenn captioned her post, "Guess we'll never know," seemingly referencing how she had selected Devin and Marcus Shoberg as her Final 2 bachelors over Jonathon.
Jenn and Jonathon's night together sparked speculation they may be giving their romance another try.
"This is so perfect that they are in the same city while she is on Dancing with the Stars!!! I hope they are staying together and rekindling," one fan wrote on TikTok.
"I love how Devin followed Jonathon a couple days ago but he never followed Devin back. He truly has your back! Love that you have him in your life!" another person gushed.
"Please be together!!!!" a third TikTok user wrote.
But Jonathon later attended the live The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special and sat with Jenn's fourth-place finisher Jeremy Simon in the studio audience.
When Jesse asked Jonathon why he was present for the finale, he said he wanted to support Jenn after hearing rumors about the ending of The Bachelorette season. He and Jeremy predicted that Jenn, Marcus and Devin were all going to need support.
Jonathon then took to Instagram on Thursday, September 5 to gush about Jenn, and he teased how they'd probably meet up while she's in Los Angeles rehearsing with pro partnerSasha Farber for Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 33rd season, which premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
"I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn's journey! She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I'm so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process," Jonathon wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through, but this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor."
Jonathon continued in his upload, "Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you're an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after."
Jonathon shared during the August 29 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that he was "very confident" going into every single Rose Ceremony because of how things were going with Jenn and how well The Bachelorette process was working for him.
Jonathon explained how "things felt so great" with Jenn, especially after his hometown date when she had met his family and got along fabulously with his brother.
"It just would've felt, like, 'I just got sent home after that? She must be already saying she's in love with somebody if I'm getting sent home after that!'" Jonathon explained.
But Jonathon said the Rose Ceremony following Fantasy Suites in Hawaii -- when he was up against Devin and Marcus -- just "felt different" to him.
"This was the first Rose Ceremony I walked into when I was like, 'You know what? It's probably me [going home].' I thought that," Jonathon shared.
"I think there was just an X factor missing. Especially watching it back, you can kind of see it. She's confessing her love for Marcus, and Devin's saying that he's in love with her."
But Jonathon said he was sitting in "this middle ground" with Jenn in which neither of them had reached that type of depth or feeling of emotion for one another.
"We were like, 'Everything is great, everything is fun, and we have no issues with each other!'" Jonathon recalled.
"There was no drama and it was just free and easy, but that next step was there [and we were behind]."
Jonathon also acknowledged that he was competing against guys who had received multiple one-on-one dates with Jenn as well as group-date roses and first roses at Rose Ceremonies.
ADVERTISEMENT
But Jonathon and Jenn had a mutual understanding that he was "a slow burn" in relationships.
It took Jonathon time to trust Jenn and believe that she was showing her true colors because he had been hurt and fooled by a woman in his past.
Jonathon therefore admitted on "Bachelor Happy Hour" that he wasn't ready to get engaged at the time Jenn had met his family.
However, Fantasy Suites changed Jonathon's mindset and convinced him that Jenn was "my person."
In the morning after their Fantasy Suite, both Jenn and Jonathon were beaming ear to ear, and Jonathon told the cameras he felt more confident in his relationship with The Bachelorette star than ever before.
"The vibes, the energy and the happiness is so through-the-roof that we can't contain it... We had conversations with no words being held back. It was letting loose and enjoying the person we're choosing to pursue," Jonathon shared at the time of filming.
"I see the picture of getting down on one knee... I can see this being something absolutely incredible."
Jonathon claimed he and Jenn had received the "clarity" they needed during that date in terms of who they are as people and what they could have together.
Jonathon told Jenn that she was perfect for him but he couldn't be the perfect man for her in return.
"I'm so mad at myself. I could've gotten there sooner," Jonathon tearfully said in his final words.
"I could've done better. I could've been better. I can see an amazing future with this girl, and I feel like the biggest idiot in the world because something amazing was right in front of me and I was too much my own enemy to see it until I was too late."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jenn ended up getting engaged to Devin, but he broke up with her about a month beforeThe Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Jenn claimed Devin had fallen out of love with her and treated her poorly following the Final Rose Ceremony.