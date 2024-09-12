After Jenn proposed marriage to Devin at the Final Rose Ceremony in Hawaii in May, she claimed he slowly ghosted her over the next two months and then brutally dumped her during a brief early-August phone call.
The pair had a heated confrontation on The Bachelorette'slive Season 21 finale that aired September 3 on ABC, and the episode left most viewers furious and disgusted by Devin's behavior and casual attitude towards his heartbroken ex-fiancee.
Devin therefore posted a 13-minute video on Tuesday, September 10 via Instagram that included dozens of screenshots of what appeared to be private texts with Jenn before and after their breakup.
"I have not seen the video, and I don't plan on it," Jenn claimed during the September 11 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, which is hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
"It's just I know what happens; I don't need to watch a 13-minute video on it, and he's already wasted six months of my life, so I'm not going to give him another second let alone 13 minutes! I'm all set."
In his video, Devin attempted to show that he was actually "present" while dating Jenn in the real world and had given their relationship his best effort, contrary to Jenn's recent claims he had essentially ignored her until blindsiding her with the breakup.
Nick pointed out how Devin must feel that his point of view was not heard or understood, but Jenn suggested there's no excuse for what he did to her and there's little chance of them mending fences.
"I have no idea why somebody would do this, let alone why somebody I was engaged to would release private texts between us two," Jenn lamented.
"When you get engaged to somebody or you're dating somebody, your first thought is never, 'Oh my gosh, these texts might actually be blasted for the whole world to see!' That is such an invasion of privacy!"
Jenn recalled how so many family and friends reached out to warn her that Devin had uploaded a tell-all Instagram video.
"I truthfully felt so betrayed -- so, just, disrespected," Jenn admitted.
"And honestly, I was just upset and disappointed. I don't have a problem with him going out there and saying what he needs to say, but I have a problem with him invading my privacy and releasing texts without telling me or without giving me notice."
Jenn also acknowledged how "some of the things he conveniently blurred out" or "forgot to blur out" in the screenshots of their text messages were "very, very private" details and exchanges.
Jenn was presumably referring to how some of her texts were sexually explicit.
"My mother is on the Internet, dude!" Jenn complained. "What's up with that?!"
Jenn vented about how Devin's move was "disrespectful" overall, and she added, "I don't appreciate it at all."
Jenn explained how Devin is "allowed to have his own side to the story" but he didn't go about sharing his side in the right way.
"He was a part of this relationship too and he has all the right to say whatever he wants to say... And he had time at [After the Final Rose] to say it! And I don't know about you guys, but I didn't hear very much of anything," Jenn said.
"So he had time to share his piece. If he wants to share more, he's more than welcome to do that. What I don't condone is invading my privacy and going out there and doing that."
Jenn also confirmed that information about him DMing other women and being photographed with another woman in New York "didn't even come out until after [After the Final Rose]."
"So I wanted to put it in the past at AFR. I was like, 'This is it. I just want to be done,' and then it's like every day something is popping up -- the picture with the girl, people DMing me [about how] he's making out with this person on this date, he's flying to the airport with this girl and going on this date," Jenn said.
"And now he's releasing text messages. At this point, I want to be done! I want to put this in the past. This is the last time I'm talking about this, because I don't need this breakup to be drawn out for six months."
Jenn reiterated how she's "done with it" and "ready to move on."
"At this point in my life, the way that he's been behaving and releasing our texts and whatever else he's doing, shows me this is not the person I would ever want to spend the rest of my life with anyways," Jenn continued on the podcast.
"So I'm ready to move forward with that, and I know I'm at the right place in my life right now. Everything truly happened for a reason. It's a blessing in disguise when it happened, and I'm grateful for it because of all of this mess."
While Jenn is trying to heal from Devin's betrayal, she confessed to Nick that she "truthfully" doesn't know where her heart is yet.
"I haven't had a second to myself to really process everything and it's only been a week since the finale. There's been a lot going on," Jenn explained.
"I've been kind of just focusing on myself and focusing on Dancing with the Stars -- focusing on having fun and putting energy back into myself."
Jenn, however, noted how there is "a lot going on" in the back of her mind when she's trying to focus on other things, such as her upcoming stint onDancing with the Stars' 33rd season with pro partner Sasha Farber.
"I'm still trying to process it all. I'm still trying to heal from it, and I feel like every second I'm getting there and I'm getting a little bit better, there's something else that comes out and I'm just like, 'That breaks it all over again!'" Jenn complained.
But Jenn pointed out how "healing is not a linear journey" and she expected to go through ups and downs after Devin brutally dumped her.
"I've been through heartbreak before, maybe not in the public eye, but I know I will be okay at the end of the day," Jenn clarified.
"But I'm not going to sit here and lie and say I'm 110 percent okay. I'm not. I think it's okay to also admit that. So, it's been a lot."
Luckily, Jenn has a lot of friends, family and fans in her corner. She said it's been "really amazing to have support" from people she doesn't even know.
"I try to just stay as grounded as possible, and I'm grateful for the support right now... I am happy to be living," she concluded with a laugh.