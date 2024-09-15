Jenn had flipped the script and proposed marriage to Devin at the Final Rose Ceremony that filmed in May, and then after a tumultuous two months -- in which Jenn claimed Devin never prioritized her and slowly ghosted her -- Devin broke up with her in a brief phone call in early August.
On the September 3 The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, Jenn announced that Devin's behavior before and after their split was devastating, especially when he had followedThe Bachelor alum Maria Georgas and allegedly sent multiple women DMs on Instagram.
But according to Jenn, Devin showed signs that he wasn't going to be a solid lifelong partner right away.
"We had gotten engaged in Hawaii and it was the happiest day of my life, and then we had a Happy Couple [secret visit] right after that. And now, when I look back on things, there were so many little, key moments I should've taken note of -- and I didn't," Jenn admitted during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Jenn told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, "In Hawaii, when we were having our Happy Couple, the day after we got engaged, the first thing [Devin] asked the producers was, 'How long do people stay together?'"
Jenn said the question shocked her and she asked Devin, "You're already anticipating that we're breaking up?!"
Jenn admitted she "didn't think anything of it at the time," but that's probably because she was head over heels in love with her new fiance, who had promised her an unconditional and powerful love.
"But I flagged it as a really weird question to ask! I was like, 'Why would you ask that?'" Jenn recalled.
Jenn said that subsequent weekend, she noticed "things were a little different" with Devin.
"But I thought we just got off a whole ass TV show and needed some time to process," Jenn explained.
"But I was very happy, and he seemed very happy, too. So I wasn't thinking anything of it."
Jenn said she and Devin ultimately settled on a plan of moving to California in a couple of years.
Jenn explained that something she "loved" about her relationship with Devin was the fact they were able -- and both willing -- to "compromise" on things. Jenn actually told her best friend Nicole that when Devin and runner-up Marcus Shoberg met her family.
"I said, 'He's willing to compromise on where we're moving, etc. And she had told him that when they had a chat," Jenn claimed.
"And during the Happy Couple after we got engaged, I was like, 'Oh, I didn't know you told Nicole that we'd be moving to California. I don't actually want to do that.' And I was like, 'Okay, Red Flag No. Whatever!'"
Jenn vented about how Devin had told her one thing, only to change his mind a few days later.
"[I questioned], 'Are we suddenly backtracking on things?' And that's something I kept in my head was, 'Does he just say things to make me happy but not actually mean them?' So that was a big [flag] for me," Jenn shared.
"And then, since that day, he kept backtracking on certain things."
For instance, Devin allegedly told Jenn that they'd fly back and forth to see each other all the time.
"[Devin said], 'It doesn't matter about these Happy Couple weekends. I love you and I want to see you,'" Jenn alleged.
"And then after we got engaged, we didn't see each other for a month. I had told him, 'Just come to Miami, we'll hang out and no one knows us yet. [The show] hasn't even premiered,'" Jenn recalled.
"And he suddenly was like, 'Umm, I just booked a flight to Mexico so I don't really want to pay for another flight.' I was like, 'Honey, I will pay the $200 for you to come here and hang out with me! What?!' It was weird things in terms of effort."
Jenn went on to claim Devin would go missing "for 18 hours" of the day sometimes.
"I wouldn't hear from him, and I would think he genuinely got into an accident. I would be like, 'Are you okay?! I'm not crazy. Are you okay?' I let it slide in terms of, like, 'Maybe he's going through a tough time,'" Jenn said.
Devin allegedly told Jenn that he was "feeling introverted" after coming off the show and his sleeping schedule was off, all of which Jenn now views as excuses.
"There were just so many instances where I wouldn't hear from him for a whole day or a whole evening," Jenn claimed.
Jenn insisted she didn't need to talk to Devin all the time but he would go a full day sometimes without texting her back.
During a separate appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, Jenn claimed Devin also changed his mind about wanting to get married soon.
"Suddenly it was like, 'No, I don't want to get married so quick.' And I was like, 'Okay, that's fine too,'" Jenn told former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"But it was one thing after another. The words he was saying to me seemed like things he just wanted to say to please me in the moment and not actually followed through on."
On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and broken up with her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged during the finale broadcast.
Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession" because she was willing to compromise herself and make sacrifices to save their relationship.
Devin and Jenn's reunion on live television post-split left most The Bachelorette viewers furious and disgusted by Devin's actions and casual attitude towards his heartbroken ex-fiancee.
Devin therefore posted a 13-minute video on Tuesday, September 10 via Instagram that included dozens of screenshots of what appeared to be private texts with Jenn before and after their breakup.
Devin was trying to share his "truth" and refute "false narratives" about him, claiming he had been very "present" in his relationship with Jenn and never ghosted her or refused to do couples counseling.
Devin issued a couple of apologies in his video, such as following Maria, but he also claimed that Jenn should also be held accountable for her mistakes and faults in the relationship because no one is perfect.
Jenn, for her part, reacted on "The Viall Files" and seemed outraged about Devin's invasion of her privacy.