Jenn had flipped the script and proposed marriage to Devin at the Final Rose Ceremony that filmed in May, and then after a tumultuous two months -- in which Jenn claimed Devin never prioritized her and slowly ghosted her -- Devin broke up with her in a brief phone call in early August.
On the September 3 The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, Jenn announced that Devin's behavior before and after their split was devastating, especially when he had followed The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas and allegedly sent multiple women DMs on Instagram.
On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and dumped her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged during the finale broadcast.
Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession" because she was willing to compromise herself and make sacrifices to save their relationship.
Devin and Jenn's reunion on live television post-split left most The Bachelorette viewers furious and disgusted by Devin's actions and casual attitude towards his heartbroken ex-fiancee.
Devin therefore posted his lengthy Instagram video defending himself on September 10, and there had to have been dozens of text messages that he leaked of his conversations with Jenn from May through August.
Devin claimed that despite Jenn's side of the story, he had been very "present" during their relationship and never ghosted Jenn or refused to attend couples counseling.
Devin issued a couple of apologies in his video, such as following Maria on Instagram, but he also said Jenn should also be held accountable for her mistakes and faults in the relationship because no one is perfect.
Jenn, for her part, reacted on "The Viall Files" and seemed outraged about Devin's public rant.