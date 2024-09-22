The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran has admitted she's going to have "trust issues" when dating men in the future after what Devin Strader did to her.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm in a place where I think I'm going to have a little bit of trust issues for a while, just to be transparent here," Jenn confessed on a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Jenn had flipped the script and proposed marriage to Devin at the Final Rose Ceremony that filmed in May, and then after a tumultuous two months -- in which Jenn claimed Devin never prioritized her and slowly ghosted her -- Devin broke up with her in a brief phone call in early August.

On the September 3 The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, Jenn announced that Devin's behavior before and after their split was devastating, especially when he had followed The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas and allegedly sent multiple women DMs on Instagram.

To make matters worse, Devin released personal text messages with Jenn alongside a 13-minute, tell-all video about his "truth" and "false narratives" about him on September 10, a week after The Bachelorette finale aired on ABC.

Jenn therefore admitted to former The Bachelor star Nick Viall that she may struggle to let her walls down in her next relationship.

"The texts being released [by Devin] and me not really knowing who this person was, it's like, I need some time to kind of get over that and trust people again," Jenn explained.

"That was a serious invasion of my privacy, and so that's hard to get over."

Jenn reiterated that she's not ready to jump back into the dating pool yet -- even if "the hottest man alive" hit on her!

"If [NBA basketball player] Jayson Tatum -- my celebrity crush -- came up to me and asked me to go on a date, I don't think I can say yes yet," Jenn claimed.

"It would be messy. But if you want to go on a friend date, I would."

Jenn, however, quipped, "That's not to say Jayson Tatum can't slide into me DMs!"

During a separate appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, Jenn suggested that she feels a little discouraged and deflated about love after her breakup with Devin.

"I mean, it's not like I'll never date again. It's not like I'm writing off all men in history and what not," Jenn clarified.

"But right now, my heart is just not open. I am in a place where I am still processing this all, and up until a month ago, I was imagining a life with Devin and kids with Devin."

Jenn insisted she needs "time" to heal from her emotional wounds.

"I need time to just move on from the relationship, and when that time comes -- I don't know when that will be -- but I hope my heart will be open for somebody else," Jenn explained.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Jenn apparently doesn't want her breakup to drag on for six months in the media because she's "done with it."

"This is not the type of person I want to spend the rest of my life with... Everything truly happens for a reason and it was a blessing in disguise when it happened," Jenn shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I will be okay at the end of the day, but I can't sit here and lie and say I'm 110% okay. I'm not, and I think it's also okay to admit that."

The Bachelorette star said she's just going to focus on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 33rd season as a result, and her preference would be to meet a man organically at some point down the road.

"I would love to meet somebody in a library or at a grocery store, and I think I am all set with online dating," Jenn said.

And if she does meet someone, Jenn will hopefully pay attention to any early red flags this time.

On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and dumped her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.

"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged during the finale broadcast.

Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession" because she was willing to compromise herself and make sacrifices to save their relationship.

Devin and Jenn's reunion on live television post-split left most The Bachelorette viewers furious and disgusted by Devin's actions and casual attitude towards his heartbroken ex-fiancee.

Devin therefore posted his lengthy Instagram video defending himself on September 10, and there had to have been dozens of text messages that he leaked of his conversations with Jenn from May through August.

Devin claimed that despite Jenn's side of the story, he had been very "present" during their relationship and never ghosted Jenn or refused to attend couples counseling.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Devin issued a couple of apologies in his video, such as following Maria on Instagram, but he also said Jenn should also be held accountable for her mistakes and faults in the relationship because no one is perfect.

Jenn, for her part, reacted on "The Viall Files" and seemed outraged about Devin's public rant.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 21
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 21 NEWS