Jenn shared, for example, how one of her "very toxic" exes had moved her to Miami, FL, about three years ago so she could study to become a physician assistant and then he returned to New York.
"The whole relationship was rough. It was just not a good relationship, and how he broke up with me -- we were on FaceTime and having a little tiff or something," Jenn recalled.
"And he was like, 'I'm not doing this anymore. I don't think we should continue dating and I don't want to talk to you right now.' He hung up the phone and didn't give me any type of explanation... This was a man I had spent a year with... He just dropped off the face of the earth for a whole week."
Jenn admitted she cried the whole week and didn't know what to do or how to respond.
Jenn acknowledged that going into filming The Bachelorette's 21st season, which premiered July 8 on ABC, she knew she had "a vibe" of men she's typically interested in, rather than a distinctive physical type.
"I would say based on my previous dating relationship history, I don't think I saw red flags very well because of the way I grew up," Jenn explained to Us.
"I definitely dated men who weren't good for me because I just didn't understand what love really was. But through those bad experiences, I think I was able to really learn what I don't want and to take that as a lesson into what I now need in a relationship."
Jenn shared with Salon that when she says many of her past relationships were toxic, she believes that "toxicity" can mean several things.
"Specifically speaking to me and my previous toxic relationship, I had an ex who was really, really insecure and would put me down in times of success because he didn't know how to deal with someone being more successful than him or having more wins than him," Jenn shared with the website.
"He really silenced me in times where I wanted to talk about race and culture, and he would make fun of it. I should have spoken up more. At that time, I didn't have confidence and didn't fully believe in myself yet."
Jenn added, "So I entered a bad relationship in which he didn't encourage all the best parts of me. And there was gaslighting and emotional manipulation in the relationship as well."
Jenn opened up during a March episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast about how she wanted to find a "dedicated" man who would "put in the effort" with her.
"I've dated a lot of toxic men and a lot of men who just don't put in a lot of effort and [who] like me for the first five seconds and then, like, string me along," Jenn admitted.
"But that's not what I want anymore. I want somebody who is really going to be committed, somebody who is looking for something serious."
Based on a preview of what's to come on Jenn's The Bachelorette season, a man from Jenn's past suddenly appears and asks to join the cast of bachelors, which angers Jenn's original group of suitors.
"I'm afraid that history is going to repeat itself. I just don't want to choose the wrong person again," Jenn laments to the cameras.
Prior to her stint on Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season, which filmed in late 2023 and aired earlier this year, Jenn had her heart broken many times.
Jenn recently revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that, during her "crazy" college years, she had dated an "insane sociopath" who was "also kind of [her] boss" at a restaurant where she worked, which made her work-life balance challenging.
And in a TikTok video Jenn posted, Jenn explained that she had moved to Boston right out of college and started dating a boy with a "wiener dog," and so she dubbed him "Wiener Boy" for the sake of not identifying his name.
Jenn said she was completely head over heels in love with "Wiener Boy" and wanted to marry him. Three months later, this man dumped her and Jenn recalled hitting "rock bottom" and being "in shambles." She apparently had never experienced "a lower low" before in her life.
Jenn took a trip to Miami with her friends to take her mind off the breakup, and then she decided to apply for PA school there.
"I probably applied to 10 schools... and every single one of those schools rejected me, except for the school in Miami," Jenn revealed.
"So if I never dated Wiener Boy in the first place and Wiener Boy never broke my heart so badly... I would've never gone to Miami and I would've never applied to a school in Miami. If I never applied to Miami, I never would've gotten into PA school and I wouldn't be in PA school right now, which is crazy!"
She added, "If Wiener Boy hadn't broken my heart, I wouldn't be fulfilling my dreams right now."