When asked if she'd rather be single or in a relationship right now, Hannah, 25, replied, "You know, I definitely want to be in a relationship."
"I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life."
Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette last year at the Final Rose Ceremony, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August. However, nothing ever came of it other than a friendship.
Hannah then appeared on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season seemingly looking for a second chance with the pilot, but Peter decided to focus on the women who had given up a lot to compete for his heart on Season 24 -- and so Hannah has been single ever since.
"I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that," Hannah said on Instagram Live, according to Us Weekly.
"But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just date around, really. You have to date people, but I date, like, seriously, you know?"
Tyler had moved to New York City following The Bachelorette but has remained in Jupiter ever since the tragic death of his mother Andrea Cameron from a brain aneurysm at age 55 last month.
Hannah flew to Jupiter to be by Tyler's side during his time of need and mourning, and after only one week apart, the Dancing with the Stars winner returned to Tyler's hometown to wait out the coronavirus.