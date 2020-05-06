The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has revealed she is ready for a new relationship and looking to date someone seriously.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Season 15 The Bachelorette star told her followers she's hoping to find love and isn't necessarily looking for it in Bachelor Nation.

When asked if she'd rather be single or in a relationship right now, Hannah, 25, replied, "You know, I definitely want to be in a relationship."

"I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life."

Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette last year at the Final Rose Ceremony, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.

On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August. However, nothing ever came of it other than a friendship.

Hannah then appeared on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season seemingly looking for a second chance with the pilot, but Peter decided to focus on the women who had given up a lot to compete for his heart on Season 24 -- and so Hannah has been single ever since.

"I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that," Hannah said on Instagram Live, according to Us Weekly.

"But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just date around, really. You have to date people, but I date, like, seriously, you know?"

Hannah reportedly said while quarantine is "not the best time to try to date," she's ready and willing to meet new men.

"I am in a place where I'm ready to do that, to test the waters a little bit," Hannah said, Us reported.

"How has dating [been]? I want to know how some single people have been dating during quarantine. Has anyone done Zoom dating? Has that been a thing for you guys?"

Hannah is clearly still single despite having spent several weeks living with -- and apparently sleeping in the same bed as -- Tyler in his hometown of Jupiter, FL.
   
Hannah social distanced with Tyler and their "Quarantine Crew" from March 14 to April 1, when she finally returned home to Tuscaloosa, AL, to be with her family.

Hannah and Tyler have insisted for a while they're not dating, but Tyler recently said he and the former beauty pageant queen are "starting off as friends," which hints there is room to grow a friendship into a romance.

But Hannah made it known on Instagram Live there are other possibilities out there for her.

"I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor," Hannah reportedly said with a laugh. "Y'all are driving me crazy!"

Tyler had moved to New York City following The Bachelorette but has remained in Jupiter ever since the tragic death of his mother Andrea Cameron from a brain aneurysm at age 55 last month.

Hannah flew to Jupiter to be by Tyler's side during his time of need and mourning, and after only one week apart, the Dancing with the Stars winner returned to Tyler's hometown to wait out the coronavirus.

