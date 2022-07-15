The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey has teased how her portion of the journey ended on Season 19.

"Roller-coaster," Gabby, 31, told Us Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast when asked to describe her overall experience in one word.

"You can't [describe it] in just one."

Gabby, who conducted a joint interview with Rachel, were both shown crying a lot in a preview of what's to come this season. Rachel apparently faces rejection multiple times when men deny her roses, but Gabby said she and the pilot probably cried the same amount.

"I think anyone who's been in our shoes has had a moment or two of, 'Oh, my gosh, can I do this?'" Gabby explained.

"And Rachel and I are so genuine and real and raw that we just really wear emotions on our sleeve. So when we say that, it's what we are feeling in the moment, but we obviously always overcame."

Gabby explained how her No. 1 "unspoken rule" with Rachel was needing to put their friendship.

"We went in with so much love and respect for each other after what we had been through," Gabby said, referencing the girls' time on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season when they got strung along and dumped after both sleeping with Clayton and meeting his family.

"And I think watched each other grow tremendously throughout our first time around," she continued.

"So it was just easy to really put our friendship first above all and I think that was really the guiding light throughout this journey that helped us."

But on Night 1 of the show, the nurse and Rachel realized they were going to be attracted to some of the same men, who were also undecided when it came to which Bachelorette they'd like to pursue romantically.

"If you didn't have people as close as us, I think things could get a little messier," Gabby noted.

Gabby and Rachel spent the majority of the first cocktail party together and chose to cancel the first Rose Ceremony of the season in order to get to know their 32 bachelors better.

But as the season progresses, Gabby, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, CO, and Rachel, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL, will be navigating the process individually.

"At some point we have to naturally separate because we are on our own journeys and it makes you more in an environment that's conducive to finding love," Gabby explained.

"Unfortunately, we're not gonna end up with one guy because there's two of us. But we would love to, and the world would love us to, but it just doesn't make much sense."

During The Bachelorette premiere, Gabby and Rachel chose to eliminate Roby Sobieski and the twins, Joey Young and Justin Young.

The girls determined that neither of them felt a connection with any of those three guys.

However, both Gabby and Rachel hit it off with multiple men. Gabby chose to give her First Impression Rose to Mario Vassall, and Rachel gave her first rose of the season to Tino Franco.

The Bachelorette's nineteenth season will continue to air Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

