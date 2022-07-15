Gabby, who conducted a joint interview with Rachel, were both shown crying a lot in a preview of what's to come this season. Rachel apparently faces rejection multiple times when men deny her roses, but Gabby said she and the pilot probably cried the same amount.
"I think anyone who's been in our shoes has had a moment or two of, 'Oh, my gosh, can I do this?'" Gabby explained.
"And Rachel and I are so genuine and real and raw that we just really wear emotions on our sleeve. So when we say that, it's what we are feeling in the moment, but we obviously always overcame."
Gabby explained how her No. 1 "unspoken rule" with Rachel was needing to put their friendship.
"We went in with so much love and respect for each other after what we had been through," Gabby said, referencing the girls' time on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season when they got strung along and dumped after both sleeping with Clayton and meeting his family.
"And I think watched each other grow tremendously throughout our first time around," she continued.
"So it was just easy to really put our friendship first above all and I think that was really the guiding light throughout this journey that helped us."
But on Night 1 of the show, the nurse and Rachel realized they were going to be attracted to some of the same men, who were also undecided when it came to which Bachelorette they'd like to pursue romantically.