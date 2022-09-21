Erich, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, NJ, who currently lives in California, proposed marriage to Gabby at her Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, and the ICU nurse and former NFL cheerleader said "yes."
Gabby said her relationship feels right and she didn't feel pressured into it at all.
"There's a reason why I like him so much; I don't know why I love him, I guess you could say," Gabby said with a laugh.
Gabby and Kelly Ripa joked about how women can love men without really liking them sometimes.
"He's really goofy, and I feel like we just had this friendship first. It always felt like we knew each other for way longer than we did," Gabby gushed when asked why she loves Erich.
"Last night was the first time we got to sit side by side with each other in public, and it just feels so safe. It feels like a huge support, just to have him by my side. And I feel like that's an intangible feeling that relationships give you that are hopefully going to last a while."
Gabby also confirmed on the talk show she "had no idea" Erich was going to propose marriage to her at the end of her journey to find love. Gabby recalled being "terrified" as she headed to the Final Rose Ceremony.
"I didn't know what was going to happen," Gabby said. "I just tried to have not a lot of expectations and hoped for the best. Who knows!"
Erich was put in the hot seat on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose because his ex, Amanda Kaylor, claimed they had dated right up until he left to film the show, which he allegedly only wanted to do for "clout" and career opportunities, and had planned to reunite with Amanda after he returned home.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer even read one of Erich's texts to Amanda out loud in which he said the show "isn't real."
"I wanted to do this to see if there was something else I could do with my life," Erich added in the text, before apologizing to Amanda for blindsiding and hurting her.
Erich told Jesse that he took the "cowardly way" out of that relationship because he didn't see a future with the single mother, and Gabby shared how she and Erich had talked about the scandal at length -- even before Amanda's texts with Erich were released to the public in July.
"It's hard... [But] we're just doing what's best for our relationship, so he wasn't just thinking about himself or hoping he could skate by. He was thinking about me," Gabby announced on Tuesday's live finale.
Gabby said she believes that Erich is "gracious" and "honest."
"I do believe what he says. So, I'm not saying [he] was right in his actions. [He] was kind of an assh-le to her... but his honesty and [willingness] to take accountability is all I can really ask for and something I want in a partner," Gabby declared.
Gabby said she and Erich are going to continue "trying the best" they can to make it work and she has chosen to forgive him.
But Amanda told Us Weekly on Tuesday, "If I were her, I would be questioning it. If I were her, I would definitely be a little taken back that he went on the show with bad intentions and had been leading someone on until the day he left."
"But I don't know her," Amanda conceded of Gabby. "I don't know their relationship. All I know is that what he did to me is very messed up... He really had me fooled."
Following the finale, Gabby posted photos with Erich on Instagram, calling it a "hard launch" of their relationship. Erich also gushed on social media how he loves Gabby a "stupid" amount.