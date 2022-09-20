Gabby starred on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, which airs its three-hour finale Tuesday night on ABC, and she just took the Dancing with the Stars stage for the first time on Monday night with her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
"I'm definitely wanting to pick their brains, you know, how they did it and how they were so successful," Gabby said of the two former Dancing with the Stars champions.
On Dancing with the Stars' premiere episode, Gabby and Val tied for third place -- after receiving 28 out of 40 judges' points -- on the night's leaderboard with two other couples.
Gabby and Val took the stage with a jive routine, and fellow The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia was sitting in the audience cheering Gabby on.
"I am grateful [for Val]," Gabby shared. "Your partner has a lot to do with it."
Hinting she may be going through a tough time as her The Bachelorette season nears its end, Gabby added, "Val has been so great through and through. I won't say it again, ever, but he has been the best thing this season for me."
"She did the best she's ever done on-camera and throughout blocking," Val told Us in the joint interview.
"It's really nerve-wracking out there. People react in different ways, and as challenging as it was live, she stepped up to the occasion. And if we can build from that, I think we're in a great place."
Val also said for a lady to "look good doing the jive" is a "huge accomplishment," and Gabby "looked great" doing it.
"I think everyone brought their A-game... They're all so much fun to watch," Gabby noted.
On The Bachelorette, Gabby only has one bachelor remaining, Erich Schwer, who has told the ICU nurse and former NFL cheerleader that he loves her.
Gabby has called Erich "the love of my life" and said she'd love for him to propose marriage at the Final Rose Ceremony, but Erich admitted on Part 1 of the finale, which aired last week, that he'd rather leave the show still dating Gabby instead of engaged to her.
Gabby broke down crying over the idea her Bachelorette journey may end with a boyfriend by her side instead of a committed fiance.
"There is a lot going on, but I feel like it's easy to compartmentalize," Gabby told the magazine. "And I'm so excited for the rest of this week."
Erich has also been the center of controversy in recent weeks.
For starters, a photo of Erich in blackface recently resurfaced on social media.
Erich apologized on Instagram for his "ignorant" and offensive actions as a teenager. The photo had been published in Erich's high school yearbook.
And in even bigger news, Erich was accused earlier this month of going on The Bachelorette with the wrong intentions.
Erich allegedly planned to reunite with an ex, Amanda Kaylor, after returning home from the show and only did The Bachelorette for "clout" and a career boost.
According to Erich's ex Amanda Kaylor, Erich had tried to convince her to put their relationship on pause so he could go on The Bachelorette to boost his career opportunities and then resume dating when he got back home from filming the show.
Amanda, however, claimed that she refused to continue dating Erich if he was going to "look for love" on a reality TV show.
Amanda sent screenshots of her text messages with Erich to @bachelornation.scoop, and he allegedly wrote to her about the show, "It isn't real, but you're right. I am sorry, I really didn't think this all through... I thought we could get on the same page about this. I really didn't mean for this to hurt you."
Erich allegedly wrote that he needed "a change" in his life, adding, "I'm stuck in my career path and I'm miserable with it. I don't want this to be the rest of my life."
On March 12, Erich allegedly called himself "a piece of sh-t" and wondered if he was "making a mistake" by doing the show. Amanda said Erich sent her two dozen roses later that month, saying he couldn't stop thinking about her.
Erich admitted to making a "selfish" and "rash" decision to compete on The Bachelorette, and he allegedly texted Amanda on July 10 before The Bachelorette 19 was about to premiere on ABC.
According to the screenshot of the texts, Erich typed, "I am so sorry Amanda. What I did was terrible. I don't expect you to ever forgive me. I just want you to know I think about you all the time and you really deserve the best."