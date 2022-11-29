The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey has continued to flirt with former Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino on social media, fueling speculation the pair may be into each other.

Vinny, 35, took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of himself outdoors, wearing sweatpants and sneakers.

"If I'm a lot, go find less," Vinny captioned the image.

Gabby, 31, commented on the post, "A lot of you is never enough."

Comments poured in under Gabby's flirty message with fans saying, "Just date already," or, "Patiently waiting for your first date."

Hours later, Vinny posted a video of himself dancing in his living room.

"Ya'll need to get with a strong 7/8 with a good personality. If he's too hot he's not gonna be funny or cook," Vinny wrote.

Vinny also wrote over the video, "When you're medium hot but somebody fine likes you."

In response, Gabby wrote, "Honestly a 10."

Vinny then replied, "Stop talking about yourself."

Once again, fans shipped Gabby and Vinny dating "hard." One Instagram user even commented, "So when are you guys getting married?"

Another person pointed out how Vinny and Gabby may just be stirring the pot and trolling for gossip and a good laugh.
However, Gabby flat out admitted last week she'd be open to going on a date with Vinny if he asked her out.

"Yeah, I would at this point," Gabby told Us Weekly following the Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 finale. "I could use a pick me up."

It was unclear if Gabby was referring to losing Dancing with the Stars or her recent breakup from her The Bachelorette 19 winner, Erich Schwer.

Gabby and Erich got engaged on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season finale, which aired in late September, but they announced their split in early November.

Gabby spoke out about their broken engagement for the first time on Dancing with the Stars' November 14 episode, revealing they're not "in sync" or "the best match" for each other.

The next day, Vinny congratulated Gabby for advancing to the Dancing with the Stars finale -- but in a very playful manner.

"Good job Baby mamma," Vinny commented on one of Gabby's Instagram posts about surviving the semifinals, to which Gabby replied, "My main man."

That same day, fans noticed that Gabby dropped a comment on Vinny's Instagram page.

"Stop looking for The One... be The One and let them all come to you," Vinny captioned a photo of himself sitting on a couch and gazing at New York City.

"OMW," Gabby commented, joking that she was on her way to his place.

Vinny then wrote back to the ICU nurse, "Patiently waiting while you kill the finale."

Gabby addressed Vinny dating speculation shortly afterwards.

"I mean, we're friends. We were on [Dancing with the Stars] together," Gabby explained on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

"Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere."

Gabby admitted on the podcast it's "hilarious to watch" fans freak out or get excited over the idea of her possibly getting romantically involved with Vinny.

Gabby then joked about how she may appear on the next Jersey Shore Reunion.

"Gym, tan and laundry, baby! I am, like, a Guido in training," Gabby quipped.

Gabby and Vinny competed against each other on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season, but Vinny and his pro partner Koko Iwasaki were eliminated before the semifinals.

For Gabby's part, she and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy finished in second place on the finale behind Dancing with the Stars winners Charli D'Amelio and pro partner Mark Ballas.

Prior to falling in love with Erich on The Bachelorette, Gabby competed on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season earlier this year.

Gabby also previously dated, briefly, The Bachelorette alums Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann.

As for Vinny, Jersey Shore fans probably remember that he hooked up with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick. He also dated Instagram model Elicea Shyann from 2017-2018.

In 2019, Vinny and his Jersey Shore co-star Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio looked for love on Double Shot at Love, but a lasting relationship didn't come from the show.

Vinny also dated Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago in 2020, according to Life & Style.

When asked if he'd like to get married and have kids, Vinny told In Touch Weekly in June 2021, "I would never just settle down just to settle down. It would have to be for the right one."

Vinny added how he gets a taste of married life just from hanging out with his friends.

"I get to talk about, like, marriage stuff and Home Goods and Bed Bath [& Beyond], and I get to, like, hold their babies and then give them back to them," Vinny joked with the magazine. "It's kind of like a perfect situation right now."

Meanwhile, Gabby has been wanting a commitment from a man who will love her unconditionally.

But until she finds that person, Gabby recently told Us that she's just "trying to move forward" after her breakup with Erich, a real estate agent from New Jersey.

Gabby said her stint on Dancing with the Stars was therapeutic for her, although she wouldn't describe it as a "distraction" from her personal life.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

