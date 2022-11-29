In 2019, Vinny and his Jersey Shore co-star Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio looked for love on Double Shot at Love, but a lasting relationship didn't come from the show.
Vinny also dated Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago in 2020, according to Life & Style.
When asked if he'd like to get married and have kids, Vinny told In Touch Weekly in June 2021, "I would never just settle down just to settle down. It would have to be for the right one."
Vinny added how he gets a taste of married life just from hanging out with his friends.
"I get to talk about, like, marriage stuff and Home Goods and Bed Bath [& Beyond], and I get to, like, hold their babies and then give them back to them," Vinny joked with the magazine. "It's kind of like a perfect situation right now."
Meanwhile, Gabby has been wanting a commitment from a man who will love her unconditionally.
But until she finds that person, Gabby recently told Us that she's just "trying to move forward" after her breakup with Erich, a real estate agent from New Jersey.
Gabby said her stint on Dancing with the Stars was therapeutic for her, although she wouldn't describe it as a "distraction" from her personal life.