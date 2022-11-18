Gabby, 31, and Vinny, 35, competed against each other on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season, but Vinny and his pro partner Koko Iwasaki were eliminated before the semifinals and Gabby and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy are set to dance in the finale next week.
The next day, Gabby posted a video of one of her semifinal performances on Instagram.
"We're going to finale!!!!! I'm filled with so many different emotions -- excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!" Gabby captioned the clip on Tuesday.
Vinny commented on Gabby's post, "Good job Baby mamma," to which Gabby replied, "My main man."
That same day, fans noticed that Gabby dropped a comment on Vinny's Instagram page.
"Stop looking for The One... be The One and let them all come to you," Vinny captioned a photo of himself sitting on a couch and gazing at New York City.
"OMW," Gabby commented, joking that she was on her way to his place.
Vinny then wrote back to the ICU nurse, "Patiently waiting while you kill the finale."
Fans have since been shipping the friends to get together and date.
"Oh wow, we need this to happen," one Instagram user wrote.
Earlier this month, E! News reported multiple sources claiming Gabby had dumped Erich and the pair's relationship was over less than two months after The Bachelorette's Season 19 finale aired on ABC, and then People confirmed the report on November 4.
Erich explained via Instagram Stories on Tuesday that he can't put his finger on one thing that went wrong with his relationship. Erich noted how he and Gabby simply aren't each other's person.
Vinny added how he gets a taste of married life just from hanging out with his friends.
"I get to talk about, like, marriage stuff and Home Goods and Bed Bath [& Beyond], and I get to, like, hold their babies and then give them back to them," Vinny joked with the magazine. "It's kind of like a perfect situation right now."
Gabby has been wanting a commitment from a man who will love her unconditionally.
But until she finds that person, Gabby told Us Weekly earlier this week that she's just "trying to move forward" after her breakup with Erich, a real estate agent from New Jersey.
Gabby said her stint on Dancing with the Stars has been therapeutic for her, although she won't describe it as a "distraction" from her personal life.