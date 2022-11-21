"I mean, we're friends. We were on [Dancing with the Stars] together," Gabby, 31, explained on Friday's episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.
"Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere."
The Season 19 The Bachelorette star admitted it's "hilarious to watch" fans freak out or get excited over the idea of her getting romantically involved with Vinny, 35.
"We were bantering and then all of a sudden, one media account [reported it] and then another, and then everybody's blowing up in the comments," Gabby noted. "It's hilarious to watch."
Gabby then joked about how she may appear on the next Jersey Shore Reunion.
"Gym, tan and laundry, baby! I am, like, a Guido in training," Gabby quipped.
Gabby's Dancing with the Stars pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy added on Gabby and Vinny's behalf of the recent speculation, "It was an inside joke that got away."
Gabby and Vinny competed against each other on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season, but Vinny and his pro partner Koko Iwasaki were eliminated before the semifinals and Gabby and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy are set to dance in the finale Monday night on Disney+.
Gabby recently split from her The Bachelorette 19 winner Erich Schwer. She spoke out about their broken engagement for the first time on Dancing with the Stars' November 14 episode, revealing they're not "in sync" or "the best match" for each other.
The next day, Gabby posted a video of one of her semifinal performances on Instagram.
"We're going to finale!!!!! I'm filled with so many different emotions -- excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!" Gabby captioned the clip on Tuesday.
Vinny commented on Gabby's post, "Good job Baby mamma," to which Gabby replied, "My main man."
That same day, fans noticed that Gabby dropped a comment on Vinny's Instagram page.
"Stop looking for The One... be The One and let them all come to you," Vinny captioned a photo of himself sitting on a couch and gazing at New York City.
"OMW," Gabby commented, joking that she was on her way to his place.
Vinny then wrote back to the ICU nurse, "Patiently waiting while you kill the finale."
Many fans have since been shipping the friends to get together and date.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Oh wow, we need this to happen," one Instagram user wrote.
Another fan commented, "[Vinny] could you please end your single life for her? She's totally worth it and you know it!!! @gabby.windey go for Vinny!!!"
Earlier this month, E! News reported multiple sources claiming Gabby had dumped Erich and the pair's relationship was over less than two months after The Bachelorette's Season 19 finale aired on ABC, and then People confirmed the report on November 4.
After Gabby made her statement on Dancing with the Stars, Erich explained via Instagram Stories last week how he can't put his finger on one thing that went wrong with his relationship. Erich noted how he and Gabby simply aren't each other's person.
In 2019, Vinny and his Jersey Shore co-star Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio looked for love on Double Shot at Love, but a lasting relationship didn't come from the show.
Vinny also dated Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago in 2020, according toLife & Style.
When asked if he'd like to get married and have kids, Vinny told In Touch Weekly in June 2021, "I would never just settle down just to settle down. It would have to be for the right one."
Vinny added how he gets a taste of married life just from hanging out with his friends.
"I get to talk about, like, marriage stuff and Home Goods and Bed Bath [& Beyond], and I get to, like, hold their babies and then give them back to them," Vinny joked with the magazine. "It's kind of like a perfect situation right now."
ADVERTISEMENT
Gabby has been wanting a commitment from a man who will love her unconditionally.
But until she finds that person, Gabby told Us Weekly last week that she's just "trying to move forward" after her breakup with Erich, a real estate agent from New Jersey.
Gabby said her stint on Dancing with the Stars has been therapeutic for her, although she won't describe it as a "distraction" from her personal life.