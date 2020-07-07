Clare captioned a photo of herself standing in a doorway in pink yoga pants and a white sports bra while she was looking outside.
"You walked on so many difficult journeys these past few years. You fought battles- with those who love you, and with those whom you love," Clare continued.
"You were let down time and time again, but you didn't let it shatter your faith in relationships, in love. You've had to prove your worth to those unworthy and you were broken â€“ more than words can explain but you have been reborn."
Clare was a 32-year-old from Sacramento, CA, when she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She finished as his runner-up.
Clare then unsuccessfully continued to search for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015.
Clare got engaged to French Canadian bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard on the reunion special for The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018, but they broke up in April of that year.
Clare added in her Instagram post, "You found your true self and changed the meaning of your life â€“ turning it into something beautiful, into something worth living! So, I want to say that I'm proud of you. I know how hard it has been."
The Bachelorette's sixteenth season was originally supposed to have begun filming in March and premiere on May 18, but due to COVID-19 and global health restrictions that have shut down nearly all Hollywood productions, the season postponed its production date and Clare has been patiently waiting to start her journey to find love.
Clare, however, teased in late June on an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I'll be going down and the final day that I'm leaving so it's very, very soon!"
"(SPOILER): I'm hearing that Clare, cast, & crew will arrive in Palm Springs, CA around July 9th/10th, everyone will be quarantined for a week, then filming will begin around the 17th," Carbone tweeted.
"The resort where the whole season will be filmed, I believe, is the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage."
Carbone continued, "(SPOILER) Obviously plans can change, maybe stuff gets pushed back, but that is what I'm hearing as of the last couple days."
Carbone posted the booking calendar for the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage as of June 26, and it showed nearly two full months totally blocked off from prospective guests being able to book rooms.
The calendar was showing July 28 all the way through August 27 as "not available for check-in" dates.
"Blocked off until end of Aug, which is when her season would be done filming," Carbone tweeted, adding that ABC won't release the identities of Clare's official bachelors until they all gather in one place and can take headshots.
Clare's potential 32 suitors were announced by ABC back in March, but due to the delay in production, men continued to apply and the casting process was extended.
The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison previously said Clare could end up with a totally different lineup of guys than initially expected because of their schedules.
"Of new names I have, they definitely went older, so that's good I guess," Carbone tweeted on June 26. "We will know the new cast when they release them, prob middle of July before filming begins since that's what they've done the last 4 or 5 seasons."
Once The Bachelorette begins filming after a brief quarantine period, cast and crew will be tested regularly with routine temperature checks for the duration of the show in order to ensure everyone's health and safety, Variety reported.
"It will be a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show," a source said.
The entire The Bachelorette season will reportedly be taped at one quarantined location with cast and crew living on-site, and visitors and members of the press will not be allowed to drop by.
"There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show. Production is going above-and-beyond the recommendations," another source told Variety.
ABC revealed The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall, but fans are still waiting for the premiere date of Season 16 to be announced.