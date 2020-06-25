The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has revealed what she's attracted to in a man, both physically and emotionally, and what she considers a major dealbreaker going into filming Season 16.

The Bachelorette's sixteenth season was originally supposed to have begun filming in March and premiere on May 18, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and global health restrictions that have shut down nearly all Hollywood productions, the season has yet to begin filming and Clare has been waiting patiently to start her journey to find love.

However, Clare confirmed on Bachelor Happy Hour's Tuesday episode hosted by former The Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin that production on her season begins "very soon."

So when she meets around 30 bachelors on Night 1 of the show, what will she be looking for?!

"I am huge on pheromones, so that's like the end all for me, if they smell amazing," Clare admitted on the podcast. "If they smell like the right smell, that's everything to me."

Other physical traits that would immediately draw Clare to a man are "height" -- which is "a big thing" for her, she said -- and "a really good smile."

She's also apparently not interested in a guy who shows himself to be "a goober" right off the bat.

Getting a little bit deeper, Clare shared what she's really attracted to besides the physical.

"I want somebody who loves to make out, no I'm just kidding. I mean, obviously that, but I want somebody... I feel like the title of my book would be 'Facing the Fire.' That's what I would want it to be," Clare explained.

"I'm not scared to be the one that will step up and do what needs to be done for a relationship, whether it be someone's in the hospital or somebody's sick or you encounter really hard things in a relationship. I want someone who will walk towards it, stand tall, and be right there next to me."

Clare insisted, "I won't ever ask anything of any man that I don't bring to the table."

Clare elaborated how she wants a partner who will not run away when things get hard.

"When they get scared, they don't just get quiet and go into a shell. I want a man who is strong enough to say, 'I am right here next to you,'" Clare noted.

As for her love language, Clare disclosed she's into "acts of service and physical touch."

"I show [love] in physical touch. I love to be holding hands and hugging. But for me to receive, it's a guy who doesn't want anything in return," Clare said.

But it turns out Clare doesn't really have a specific type.

"Publicly, people don't know who I've actually dated. I keep everything pretty private. But if you line up all the guys I've dated in my past, they are all different shapes, sizes, colors, heights, different backgrounds and different jobs," Clare told Rachel and Becca.

"They're all different types of men. What attracts, like I said, are pheromones, that chemistry, and just getting each other. But I care so much more and put so much weight on how they make me feel, and that's what's important to me."

Given the hairstylist is now 39 years old, she claims to know what she wants, mainly through making dating mistakes in her past.

"At this age, I've had the hot men. I've had the men who have the smoking hot bodies, and I'll tell you what -- for me, it hasn't been fun when they care more about themselves and they're looking at themselves in the mirror more than they're checking me out," Clare admitted.

And Clare also shared her No. 1 dealbreaker: "Somebody who is very guarded."

"That's a dealbreaker for me. I can appreciate it and understand everybody has walls up to a certain extent, especially when they're new to this experience. It can be intimidating, it's scary and it's hard," Clare reasoned.

"But I've done the work, and at this age, if you still have the walls up and you're not emotionally intelligent enough to know when to let your guard down, I'm not your mom and I'm not your therapist."

Clare's feisty side came out in the interview, when she continued, "I'm not going to be the person to help you learn or teach you how to do anything like that... Be self aware enough and be emotionally intelligent enough to know to let your guard down."

"If you're just trying to dabble and figure it out and you don't know what you want and what you're looking for, I'm not here to teach you and to show you," she added. "So you can't come at me like that! This is not the space for that."

ABC reality chief Robert Mills said during a recent appearance on the On Air with Ryan Seacrest radio show that producers were planning to start production on The Bachelorette "in about a month," which would mean mid-to-late July.

"Everybody is going to be at one location. Everybody is going to be tested [for COVID-19] a week before. Everybody comes back negative, we shoot, and they're inside that bubble," Mills shared.

"[The cast] won't be at The Bachelor mansion. They will be at some sort of resort and we've scouted several of them and all of them have been scouted for good date locations."

Clare's potential 32 The Bachelorette bachelors were announced back in March, but due to the delay in production, men continued to apply and the casting process continued.

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison previously said as a result that Clare could end up with a totally different lineup of guys than initially expected.

Clare was a 32-year-old from Sacramento, CA, when she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She finished as his runner-up.

Clare then unsuccessfully continued to search for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015.

Clare got engaged to French Canadian bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard on the reunion special for The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018, but they broke up in April of that year.

