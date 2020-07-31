Clare reportedly fell hard and fast for Dale Moss, a 31-year-old former pro football player from Brandon, SD.
"She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show," a source told Life & Style, "because she had "already fallen in love" with Dale.
The source said The Bachelorette's production team was "blindsided" by Clare's emotional and arguably irrational behavior.
For instance, Clare reportedly "refused to come out of her room" at one point during filming.
"Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do," the source said following Clare's desire to end the show prematurely. "They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely."
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Clare gave Dale the coveted First Impression Rose when The Bachelorettebegan filming in the middle of July.
Dale's career as an NFL wide receiver included time with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.
He's also a model represented by Wilhelmina Models who has posed in global campaigns for fitness, fashion and lifestyle brands.
Dale wrote on his official website he's also branched into the entertainment industry as a host and media personality.
Earlier this month, ABC announced the 42 bachelors who "may" have a chance to meet and date Clare on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which is slated to air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall.
Clare's lineup of 42 guys are from all over the United States as well as from Canada, and as a whole, the cast includes 26 bachelors that are age 30 or older.
Clare's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date by ABC.
Given the unusual production situation, the network has also not yet announced a fall premiere date for Season 16.
The Bachelorette's new season was originally supposed to have premiered on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of coronavirus had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.
Clare was a 32-year-old from Sacramento, CA, when she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She finished as his runner-up.
Clare then unsuccessfully continued to search for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015.
Clare got engaged to French Canadian bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard on the reunion special for The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018, but they broke up in April of that year.
In response to Life & Style's report Clare wants to quit her The Bachelorette season already because she's in love, Carbone called it "so dumb."
"[Clare] signed a contract for the show," he tweeted Thursday. "You can't just quit in the middle of it. If that were the case, PLENTY of other former leads would've done that once they knew who wanted early on. So dumb."