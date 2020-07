By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2020



star Clare Crawley will definitely have her hands full when she's introduced to her Night 1 bachelors, and ABC has revealed the identities of 42 men who may be competing for her heart on Season 16.ABC has announced 42 bachelors who "may" have a chance to meet and date Clare on 's sixteenth season, which is expected to begin filming any day now and will air on the network Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall.ABC revealed names, bios and photos for 42 guys Wednesday on Facebook, and it appears some of the men might have taken the photos themselves considering the photos feature a variety of backgrounds."We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette! Leave a [rose] for who would get your first impression rose," 's official Facebook page wrote.The inclusion of the word "may" suggests a portion of the 42 men -- which is a much larger group of suitors than the show typically starts with (around 30) -- will not actually appear on Clare's season of .Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone said during a recent episode of his podcast that producers had decided to invite a bunch of extra potential bachelors to the location where they are filming Season 16 in case anyone tests positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that will occur before production officially commences.Just last week, Carbone revealed 's sixteenth season will be filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club, which is a Waldorf Astoria resort, in Palm Springs, CA.Carbone reported Clare, her cast of guys, and the crew were scheduled to arrive in Palm Springs late last week, and then after quarantining the whole group for about a week, production will begin around July 17.Among the 42 candidates, 25 are fresh selections and 17 of the guys were announced back in March as members of the original cast when ABC unveiled the identities of Clare's initial set of 32 bachelors.Due to COVID-19 and a drastic delay in production, the casting process was extended and more men continued to apply over the last several months.host Chris Harrison therefore previously said in multiple interviews the first set of 32 bachelors from March would likely change and Clare could end up with a significantly different lineup of suitors. Matt James , for instance, was plucked out of Clare's cast and promoted to star on The Bachelor's 25th season in 2021.Given Clare is the oldest star the franchise has ever seen at age 39, the age of her bachelors has been a topic of interest and conversation.Clare's current lineup of men are from all over the United States as well as from Canada, and 20 of the 25 newly-announced guys are age 30 or older. As a whole, the cast of 42 men includes 26 bachelors that are age 30 or older.Clare's official and final set of bachelors who will star on 's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.Once begins filming, cast and crew will be tested regularly with routine temperature checks for the duration of the show in order to ensure everyone's health and safety, Variety reported.The entire season will reportedly be taped at one quarantined location with cast and crew living on-site, and visitors and members of the press will not be allowed to drop by.Given the unusual production situation, ABC has not yet announced an fall premiere date for Season 16.'s new season was originally supposed to have begun filming in March and premiere on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of coronavirus have shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.Clare was a 32-year-old from Sacramento, CA, when she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis ' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She finished as his runner-up.Clare then unsuccessfully continued to search for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015.Clare got engaged to French Canadian bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard on the reunion special for The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018, but they broke up in April of that year.Below is a listing of the 42 men who may be appearing on 's sixteenth season starring Clare.- AJ Jalawan, a 28-year-old from Irvine, CA- Alex Brusiloff, a 28-year-old from El Paso, TX- Ben Smith, a 29-year-old from Indianapolis, IN- Bennett Jordan, a 37-year-old from Atlanta, GA- Blake Monar, a 30-year-old from Rockport, IN- Blake Moynes, a 29-year-old from Burlington, ON, Canada- Brandon Goss, a 28-year-old from Cleveland, OH- Brendan Morais, a 30-year-old from Milford, MA- Chasen Nick, a 31-year-old from Walnut Creek, CA- Chris Conran, a 27-year-old from St. Louis, MO- Collins Youngblood, a 30-year-old from Midlothian, VA- Dale Moss, a 31-year-old from Brandon, SD- Demar Jackson, a 26-year-old from San Diego, CA- Ed Waisbrot, a 36-year-old from Pittsburgh, PA- Ellis Matthews, a 26-year-old from Libertyville, IL- Garin Flowers, a 34-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, FL- Gary Briggs, a 29-year-old from Cleveland, OH- Ivan Hall, a 28-year-old from Dallas, TX- Jason Foster, a 31-year-old from Rutland, VT Jay Smith , a 29-year-old from Langhorne, PA- Jeremy Higgins, a 40-year-old from Virginia Beach, VA- Joe Park, a 36-year-old from North Woodmere, NY- Jordan Chapman, a 26-year-old from Southington, CT- Jordan Manier, a 30-year-old from Dearborn, MI- Josh Elledge, a 31-year-old from Minneapolis, MN- Karl Smith, a 33-year-old from Miami, FL- Kenny Braasch, a 39-year-old from Oaklawn, IL- Mike Tobin, a 38-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, Canada- Montel Hill, a 30-year-old from Hingham, MA- Noah Erb, a 25-year-old from Tulsa, OK- Page Pressley, a 37-year-old from Santa Fe, NM- Peter Giannikopoulos, a 32-year-old from Everett, MA- Riley Christian, a 30-year-old from Detroit, MI- Robby Stahl, a 31-year-old from St. Pete Beach, FL- Spencer Robertson, a 30-year-old from La Jolla, CA- Tien Yang, a 36-year-old from Great Neck, NY- Tyler Cottrill, a 27-year-old from Gassaway, WV- Tyler Smith, a 36-year-old from Dallas, TX- Uzoma Nwachukwu, a 29-year-old from Dallas, TX- Yosef Aborady, a 29-year-old from Mobile, AL- Zac Clark, a 36-year-old from Haddonfield, PA- Zach Jackson, a 37-year-old from Yakima, WAInterested in more The Bachelor news? 