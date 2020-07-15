'The Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley's new bachelors announced -- Meet Clare's men! (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 07/15/2020
The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley's new group of bachelors that may have a chance to woo Clare on the show's sixteenth season have had their identities and photos announced by ABC.
ADVERTISEMENT
ABC revealed names, bios and photos for 42 guys Wednesday on Facebook, and it appears some of the men might have taken the photos themselves considering the photos feature a variety of backgrounds and styles.
"We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette! Leave a [rose] for who would get your first impression rose," The Bachelorette's official Facebook page wrote.
The inclusion of the word "may" suggests that as the show has done in other recent seasons, some of the 42 men -- which is a much larger group of 30 suitors than the show typically starts with -- announced will not actually appear on Clare's season of The Bachelorette, which is expected to begin filming any day now and will air on the network Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall.
Season 16 of The Bachelorette had originally been scheduled to begin filming in March and premiere on ABC in late May, however the season's production was postponed at the last minute due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone said during a recent episode of his podcast that producers had decided to invite a bunch of extra potential bachelors to the location where they are filming The Bachelorette's sixteenth season in case anyone tests positive for coronavirus during the quarantine period that is occurring before production officially commences.
Just last week, Carbone revealed The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club, which is a Waldorf Astoria resort, in Palm Springs, CA.
Carbone reported Clare, her cast of guys, and the crew were scheduled to arrive in Palm Springs late last week, and then after quarantining the whole group for about a week, production will begin around July 17.
Among the 42 The Bachelorette candidates, 25 are fresh selections and 17 of the guys were announced back in March when ABC unveiled the identities of Clare's original set of 32 possible bachelors.
Given the delay in The Bachelorette production, the casting process was then extended and more men continued to apply over the last several months.
And since at age 39, Clare is the oldest The Bachelorette star the franchise has ever seen, the age of her bachelors has also been a topic of interest and conversation.
Clare's new group of potential suitors are from all over the United States as well as from Canada, and 20 of the 25 newly-announced guys are age 30 or older.
As a whole, the cast of 42 men includes 26 bachelors that are age 30 or older -- a significant change from the widely-panned youngest cast the show's producers had originally cast for her.