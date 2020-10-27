'The Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley "likes" tweets speculating producers forced her off the show
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/27/2020
The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has liked multiple tweets from fans speculating production had forced Clare off the show although it's been widely reported Clare up and quit Season 16 after falling in love with Dale Moss.
Clare, 39, liked a bunch of tweets on Saturday, seemingly hinting at how her time on The Bachelorette really might have ended.
The Bachelorette fan Marietou Sangare attempted to defend Clare's portrayal on the show and tweeted this past weekend, "I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn't come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it."
According toUs Weekly, Clare liked the tweet, which continued, "They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don't think it's fair."
"And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare's decision that this ended and I feel like that's not the case."
In an additional tweet liked by Clare, Marietou went on to say, "Production knows exactly what they were doing. They've never had a lead just 'quit' and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap."
"Don't you see with how the last two episodes have been produced, there's no drama and the drama that they've shown has been dramatized and fixated to make Clare look a certain type of way," Marietou added.
"Production has control over literally everything. They know what they're doing."
Marietou's tweets apparently reference claims previously made in Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone's blog.
Carbone wrote in a September 30 blog post that production knew all along, from even before filming began, that Tayshia would replace Clare as the show's star at some point in the season.
Producers could tell in Clare's pre-production interviews that she was crazy about Dale and would probably develop strong feelings for him that she wouldn't be able to hide as filming progressed, according to Carbone.
"The reports that came out during filming of production being caught off guard, Clare putting them in a tough spot, they didn't know what to do, etc. is all BS," Carbone claimed in his blog, adding that production already had Tayshia quarantining at The Bachelorette resort.
"I can report to you that this was in production's plan before Clare's season started. They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia."
Clare also reportedly "liked" a tweet shutting down rumors she and Dale communicated before meeting on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season.
"The rumours of them talking before hand are false I rather believe Clare and Dale's sister when they said they was no contact," the tweet read, according to Us. "I'm hoping they are together because they are both great together."
Clare did, however, admit she had researched some of her 32 potential suitors who were announced back in March, before filming got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Dale was one of those initial 32 hopefuls).
While Clare probably googled Dale and checked out his social-media accounts, Clare insisted to Us earlier this month she had never even considered reaching out to any of the guys.
"I knew that this was going to happen eventually where I was going to get the chance to meet these guys," Clare said.
"I didn't want to kind of prejudge anybody and shoot myself in the foot by having these conversations and putting that at risk, because, it's like, you only really know when you meet them in person and it can actually be around their pheromones to see them in person to know, do we have that connection?"
A trailer for the rest of The Bachelorette season that was released on October 12 seems to suggest another possible outcome for Clare's time on the show.
The trailer shows Clare in bed with Dale while another suitor laments, "I just don't know how you can be so sure so quick."
Clare's men then threaten to walk away from the show since they could blatantly see that Clare wanted Dale and they basically competing for second place.
"Let's get f-cking crazy! How about the 15 of us walk out?" one bachelor says in the preview clip, suggesting the men quitting may have ended Clare's season early.
"In the 18 years I've been doing this show, we've never dealt with anything like this," Harrison subsequently tells the group of men in the trailer.
Another suitor notes, "I didn't expect the process to be cut short," before a man questions, "I don't know what this means -- do we get a new Bachelorette in here?"
There was shock amongst the men and tears from Clare before Harrison told the Bachelorette, "This path doesn't end well -- for you, for the guys, for anybody. Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette."
Clare recently told People "there is so much that happens that people don't even know."
"I'm a woman who really listens to my gut. And it didn't lead me astray," she told the magazine.
The Bachelorette's next sixteenth-season episode is set to air on Tuesday, October 27 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.