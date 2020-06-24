'The Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley leaving to film season "very soon," admits she's researched some of her bachelors
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/24/2020
The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has hinted filming on her season begins "very soon" and admitted she's Googled the men originally cast for Season 16!
The Bachelorette's sixteenth season was originally supposed to have begun filming in March and premiere on May 18, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and global health restrictions that have shut down nearly all Hollywood productions, the season has yet to begin filming and Clare has been waiting patiently to start her journey to find love.
"I'm still in shock, I'm gonna be honest. I am so hyped about it! Last week, I literally was, like, 'Is this even -- is this happening?!' Like, I have no idea," Clare gushed of being the next Bachelorette.
"As a matter of fact, I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I'll be going down and the final day that I'm leaving so it's very, very soon!"
Although The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison previously said Clare could end up with a totally different lineup of guys than initially expected because of their schedules, the 38-year-old hairstylist admitted she's been doing some research on the original cast while self-isolating.
When asked if she's Googled any of the men, Clare replied, "Obviously. What woman wouldn't, are you kidding me?"
Clare, however, wouldn't reveal whether she's been chatting with any of her suitors on social media.
"I will say this. At first, I really didn't [Google the guys]. I really did not and it was because, I don't know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them, and I know how my Instagram is -- it's a piece of my life," Clare told Becca and Rachel.
"It's one of those [things] you have to see and feel it in person, and so regardless of what their life is and what it looks like on their Instagram, it's nice to actually see them in person."
Clare confessed her first impression of a guy could completely change based on his smell.
"I am huge on pheromones, so that's like the end all for me, if they smell amazing," Clare said.
"If they smell like the right smell, that's everything to me. But I will say, I have looked a little bit. My friends have looked more than I have, to be honest. They're like, 'Did you see this or did you see that?'"
Clare continued, "You can kind of tell people's lifestyles from their Instagram Stories. And I see some where I'm like, 'Mmm, that's not really my vibe.' And others where I look at them and say, 'Oh, that's hot. I can't wait to meet that guy and I hope he's on my season.'"
Clare, who has appeared on The Bachelor franchise four times, added that she hopes the men have done their research on her as well.
"I hope they have [researched me]... Do your research, know that my whole life is obsessed with [my two dogs]," Clare noted with a laugh.
"Maybe somebody could be allergic to dogs, but take your Zaditor guys! These babies have been here for me regardless so they stay."
Clare was a 32-year-old from Sacramento, CA, when she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She finished as his runner-up.
Clare then unsuccessfully continued to search for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015.
Clare got engaged to French Canadian bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard on the reunion special for The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018, but they broke up in April of that year.