On The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere that aired Monday night on ABC, Charity gave her First Impression Rose to Brayden Bowers because she liked his excitement about their chemistry and thought he was a great kisser.
"I had no kissing gameplan," Charity said on the podcast. "But I was trying not to kiss everyone, that was the thing."
Charity shared how there was "no way to go about the kissing" thing, adding, "But I kind of had to take the lead on some of them. Some of the guys were actually way more nervous than I thought they'd be, which was really cute."
"I was like, 'I'm only doing this the one time; the next time, you have to take the reins," she noted.
Xavier shared on The Bachelorette's premiere how he's interested in researching autoimmune diseases because of his beloved mother's disease. Xavier also plays the ukulele and came across like a well-rounded bachelor.
Xavier told Charity that he was looking for a beautiful, honest and genuine partner. He said he has no trouble being vulnerable and expressing himself in any given moment.
"Xavier, Xavier, Xavier definitely takes me by surprise. He's one I've got to keep my eyes on. That kiss was almost too good to be true, like, too good -- too good," Charity gushed in a confessional.
Charity narrowed down her pool of bachelors from 25 guys to 19 men by the end of the first Rose Ceremony, and she said she was so grateful to have her brother Nehemiah Lawson around to help her out.
"Me and my brother, obviously, are super close, and having him there Night 1 was so helpful. He clearly got to see a lot that I did not," Charity said with a laugh.
"But I think he really did remind me in that moment -- in our conversation, obviously it wasn't all shown -- but he did just reassure me that all the guys, or most of the guys, were truly there for me and they were really excited about me being the Bachelorette and this opportunity for them to really get to know me."
Charity concluded, "So that made me feel good in the moment despite coming off of, like, 'Oh, Brayden was really vocal around the house with the guys about the kiss.'"
Charity eliminated Ahmad "Khalid" Hassan, Christopher "Chris" Spell, Joe Menzia, Nicholas "Nic" Barber, Peter Cappio, and Taylor Pegg.
"I feel confident that my husband is inside of that room," Charity teased after meeting her Season 20 suitors.